Desperate For Attention? Scott Disick Leaves NSFW Comment On Holly Scarfone's Photos After Ex Kourtney's Lavish Italian Wedding

Holly went the extra mile by strategically tagging Scott, 38, as her backside.

To no surprise, fans were quick to spot the back-and-forth flirtation going on in the comments. "I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended," Scott wrote, to which she replied, "@letthelordbewithyou see you soon."

This isn't the first time they've ignited romance rumors either. Back in March, Holly flaunted her figure in a seductive lingerie set while posing on the balcony of a Paris hotel room.

"Where's my photo credit?" Scott asked in the comments, hinting he was the photog just one month after they were first spotted out and about together.