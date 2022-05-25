Desperate For Attention? Scott Disick Leaves NSFW Comment On Holly Scarfone's Photos After Ex Kourtney's Lavish Italian Wedding
Scott Disick left a cheeky comment on Holly Scarfone's sultry photos not long after his ex Kourtney Kardashian exchanged her vows with Travis Barker for a third time.
The Too Hot to Handle bombshell, 23, took to Instagram with a snapshot modeling a white bodysuit from Scott's brand on Tuesday, captioned, "Oh lord she's @talentless."
Holly went the extra mile by strategically tagging Scott, 38, as her backside.
To no surprise, fans were quick to spot the back-and-forth flirtation going on in the comments. "I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended," Scott wrote, to which she replied, "@letthelordbewithyou see you soon."
This isn't the first time they've ignited romance rumors either. Back in March, Holly flaunted her figure in a seductive lingerie set while posing on the balcony of a Paris hotel room.
"Where's my photo credit?" Scott asked in the comments, hinting he was the photog just one month after they were first spotted out and about together.
By April, though, the Flip It Like Disick star had seemingly moved on with Rebecca Donaldson. She joined him for the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians.
It appears Scott is enjoying the bachelor life, having recently ventured to Sapphire New York strip club while his ex was away in Portofino, Italy, with their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The former E! personality was spotted showing up to the venue at 2:30 AM on Monday morning, and appeared to be in good spirits.
Days prior, he spent time with Rod Stewart and the rocker's family.
Meanwhile, the over-the-top and stunning wedding ceremony took place in Italy on Sunday after the lovebirds made it official in Santa Barbara on May 15. For their lavish affair, Kourtney wore a white mini dress and long embroidered veil from Dolce & Gabbana.
Prior to that, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker got hitched in Las Vegas.
Scott has since reunited with his kids while Kourtney and Travis are seemingly enjoying a romantic honeymoon in a resort by the sea.