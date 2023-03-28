Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Scott Disick
Exclusive

Scott Disick Not Demanding $1 Million Per Episode To Appear On 'The Kardashians' Despite Reports

scott disick not demanding million contract the kardashians
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick has wormed his way back onto The Kardashians, but he's not feuding with Kris Jenner over his contract despite reports. RadarOnline.com is told there's no truth to rumors Disick, 39, caused a rift in his relationship with the Kardashian matriarch after demanding $1 million per episode.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick not demanding million contract the kardashians
Source: Mega

Scott was barely seen in season two of the family's Hulu series, and sources claimed he was using that absence to his advantage during contract talks, which apparently annoyed Kris.

"Scott feels strongly that he's been hung out to dry long enough and now's the time to hit back and stick up for himself," a spy alleged last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did insiders claim Scott was demanding a whopping $1 million per episode, but they also claimed he was refusing to film anywhere near Kourtney's new husband, Travis Barker, 47.

scott disick not demanding million contract the kardashians
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"He's playing hardball when it comes to his contract and demanding a huge payday — and on top of that he wants control over his storyline," one source alleged.

"He wants assurances that he won't be in the same room as Travis, who he hates with a passion, let alone be part of some lame storyline that keeps making him look like a washed-up loser."

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
scott disick not demanding million contract the kardashians
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Disick's alleged demands were reportedly not going over well with Kris.

"She's furious! She feels Scott should be grateful for anything she throws at him," an insider told the outlet, adding he "intends to milk the Kardashians for as long as he can."

However, a source connected to the show tells RadarOnline.com this isn't an issue because Scott never demanded that kind of salary.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, Hulu released the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, and Disick was seen on-camera teasing the family drama.

The Kardashians returns to Hulu on May 25.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.