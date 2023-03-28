Scott Disick Not Demanding $1 Million Per Episode To Appear On 'The Kardashians' Despite Reports
Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick has wormed his way back onto The Kardashians, but he's not feuding with Kris Jenner over his contract despite reports. RadarOnline.com is told there's no truth to rumors Disick, 39, caused a rift in his relationship with the Kardashian matriarch after demanding $1 million per episode.
Scott was barely seen in season two of the family's Hulu series, and sources claimed he was using that absence to his advantage during contract talks, which apparently annoyed Kris.
"Scott feels strongly that he's been hung out to dry long enough and now's the time to hit back and stick up for himself," a spy alleged last week.
Not only did insiders claim Scott was demanding a whopping $1 million per episode, but they also claimed he was refusing to film anywhere near Kourtney's new husband, Travis Barker, 47.
"He's playing hardball when it comes to his contract and demanding a huge payday — and on top of that he wants control over his storyline," one source alleged.
"He wants assurances that he won't be in the same room as Travis, who he hates with a passion, let alone be part of some lame storyline that keeps making him look like a washed-up loser."
Disick's alleged demands were reportedly not going over well with Kris.
"She's furious! She feels Scott should be grateful for anything she throws at him," an insider told the outlet, adding he "intends to milk the Kardashians for as long as he can."
However, a source connected to the show tells RadarOnline.com this isn't an issue because Scott never demanded that kind of salary.
On Monday, Hulu released the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, and Disick was seen on-camera teasing the family drama.
The Kardashians returns to Hulu on May 25.