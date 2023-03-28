Scott Disick Not Demanding $1 Million Per Episode To Appear On 'The Kardashians' Despite Reports

Disick's alleged demands were reportedly not going over well with Kris.

"She's furious! She feels Scott should be grateful for anything she throws at him," an insider told the outlet, adding he "intends to milk the Kardashians for as long as he can."

However, a source connected to the show tells RadarOnline.com this isn't an issue because Scott never demanded that kind of salary.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.