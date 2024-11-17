Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Interview Resurfaces That Flashed Red Flags She Was Always Set to Rock Royal Family — As She Parties With Pals Without 'Estranged Hubby' Prince Harry

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle continues to party without Prince Harry.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle's 2017 interview about her relationship with Prince Harry and the royal family has resurfaced as she continues to party without her husband.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex got into "hot water" with the palace when her face was on a magazine cover with the headline: "She's Just Wild About Harry!"

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle interview resurfaces red flags royal family prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Palace was said to be stunned by Meghan Markle's interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan broke the longstanding tradition of silence expected of Windsor girlfriends when she agreed to an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

The interview, conducted by Sam Kashner, was carefully orchestrated by Meghan and her PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, to navigate around sensitive topics, most notably her relationship with Prince Harry.

Ahead of the interview, the Duchess was advised to steer clear of subjects such as racial politics and her blossoming romance with the prince.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle interview resurfaces red flags royal family prince harry
Source: MEGA

Vanity Fair ran with the headline 'Wild About Harry' on its cover in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the precautions taken, the cover of Vanity Fair's September 2017 issue primarily focused on Meghan's relationship with the prince rather than her professional endeavors as an actor, activist, and philanthropist.

This unexpected turn prompted a reportedly "hysterical" reaction from Meghan, who deemed the headline racist due to its associations with a 1939 film, Babes in Arms, which featured blackface.

Her interview also caused a stir within the Palace, with commentators suggesting Meghan "would do things her own way" and "would not be constrained or restricted by protocol or precedent".

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle interview resurfaces red flags royal family prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry's first public appearance together at Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

The Vanity Fair interview resurfaced after Meghan was spotted attending a glamourous launch party in Los Angeles with her friends while Harry was nowhere to be seen.

Her public outing has fuelled rumors surrounding the couple "drifting apart" in recent months.

Meghan was spotted wearing a $800 black sleeveless corset as she supported her friend and A-list hairdresser Kadi Lee's new business venture.

The evening celebrated the launch of Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness, which the duchess has invested in.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle interview resurfaces red flags royal family prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has made a number of public appearances without her husband.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan and Harry have had a growing number of solo public outings since the prince's 40th birthday.

Recently, the duchess appeared on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Children's Hospital gala wearing a stunning red dress without her husband.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This surprise visit is Meghan's return to what she wanted all along by marrying Harry – a showbiz life.

"She's pitching herself as a red carpet celeb with this, with everything from her red gown to the fact she is going it alone without Harry.

"She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert'.

"This is part of a very carefully orchestrated blueprint about how she and Harry are going to continue to lead very separate lives in the spotlight… and, ultimately, a sign they are on the rocks."

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.