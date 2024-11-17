Taylor Swift's UK Security Bill of Nearly $1MILLION Footed by Taxpayer — After She Demanded Blue-Light Escort Days Following Thwarting of Vienna Terror Plot

The Metropolitan Police Service in London faced a considerable financial burden of over $880,000 to provide security for Taylor's concerts in the city. The cost escalated by almost $200,000 due to additional security measures requested by Swift's team, which included a police escort with specialist outriders.

Policing expenses for the Eras Tour's eight sell-out shows increased significantly, from $85,000 per night in June to nearly $126,000 per night upon the singer's return in August.

This surge of 45% was attributed to heightened security concerns for the 34-year-old singer following the cancellation of three concerts in Vienna due to a bomb plot.