Burglary Raids on Mansions of Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce and His Brother NFL Pal Patrick Mahomes Probed by FBI Amid 'Transnational Crime Ring' Fears

It was reported that Kelce lost $21k in the burglary.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

The burglary raids on the mansions of Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his NFL pal Patrick Mahomes have been probed by the FBI.

The FBI is investigating if the shock crimes are part of "a transnational crime ring," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, Kelce's home was burglarized on October 7, according to a Kansas police department.

Police reported that the loss of Swift's boyfriend's mansion was $21,000 — including $20,000 in cash.

In addition, the back door of his home was damaged.

Mahomes' mansion was broken into after midnight on October 6, but the details were not revealed.

The NFL quarterback confirmed the incident and stated: "Obviously it's frustrating, it's disappointing, but I mean I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation's still ongoing, but obviously something that you don't want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself."

He added: ''I can't speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I'm sure at some point that will be talked about.''

It was also reported that Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis' home was also broken into during his team's game the day prior.

He claimed in an Instagram video on November 3 that his “prized possessions” were stolen.

In September, the home of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. was broken into while he was at a game.

The Minnesota Police Department said that it was "collaborating" with other departments in different states amid the ongoing burglaries of high-profile individuals.

In the statement, the police told NBC News: “We are aware of some of the other athletes in different states that have had their homes burglarized. Our investigator is working with those agencies and other state and federal partners. We can’t say for sure that they are all related.”

Kelce purchased the $6 million mansion after his romance with the pop singer became serious.

After the romance became public, Kelce invested in the massive estate in the gated community for privacy reasons.

The new mansion has 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, a pool with a waterfall, a tennis and pickleball court, as well as a mini gold course.

His previous home was "very accessible" to the public.

The very famous couple started quietly dating in the summer of 2023 before it went very public after Swift attended one of Kelce's NFL games surrounded by friends and family.

