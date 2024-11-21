Burglary Raids on Mansions of Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce and His Brother NFL Pal Patrick Mahomes Probed by FBI Amid 'Transnational Crime Ring' Fears

The FBI is investigating if the shock crimes are part of "a transnational crime ring," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The burglary raids on the mansions of Taylor Swift 's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his NFL pal Patrick Mahomes have been probed by the FBI.

Mahomes' mansion was broken into after midnight on October 6, but the details were not revealed.

The NFL quarterback confirmed the incident and stated: "Obviously it's frustrating, it's disappointing, but I mean I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation's still ongoing, but obviously something that you don't want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself."

He added: ''I can't speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I'm sure at some point that will be talked about.''