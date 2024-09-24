Your tip
Putin Fuels World War III Fears As Russian State Media Broadcasts Simulation of Nuclear Blast on West

Vladimir Putin fuelled World War Three fears b ybroadcasting simulation of London being nuked.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A pro-Vladimir Putin Russian TV channel has aired a chilling simulation showing London being nuked, fueling World War III fears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the footage, which sees monuments including Buckingham Palace and The Shard obliterated, is the latest move to scare Britain from giving permission to Ukraine to fire Storm Shasow missiles inside Russia.

As the destruction unfolds, a rolling ticker informs audiences how many people would be killed if Putin carried out his warped threat.

Eventually, the clip states around 850,000 people would be evaporated and two million would be injured with a 750 kiloton bomb.

Another 450,000 people will soon die from burns, injuries and radiation, raising the death toll to nearer 1.5million.

The video broadcast on the Tsargrad network's Telegram channel began by threatening: "Imagine for a moment that the unimaginable happens."

The commentary then warned: "Upon detonation, a fireball as hot as the sun rapidly expands, reaching a radius of 950 meters (1,039 yards).

"Anything trapped inside this fireball is instantly vaporised.

"In our simulation, the epicentre of the explosion is at Westminster.

"People within that radius won't even feel anything because the nerve impulse transmission speed is slower.

"Within 5km (three miles) of the epicentre the blast radius: City of London, Camden town, Kensington, Brixton, these areas will receive the most destruction."

The number of fatalities climb as the fireball and shockwave spreads.

The commentary continued: "Buildings will be destroyed and debris will fill the streets, creating extremely dangerous conditions for everyone in the vicinity.

"Given the population density in central London, the initial death toll could exceed 250,000 people and around 600,000 injured within a radius of 10 km (6.25 miles) the radiation will cause third degree burns.

"Within that radius anything that can burn will catch fire.

"Petrol stations, automobiles, power substations, gas infrastructure.

"Explosive facilities will explode and amplify the effect of the devastation over a huge area, including areas from Camden to Greenwich and Islington to Wandsworth.”

The video was initially broadcast on TV around three months ago, but has now been shared again by the network's Telegram channel.

It goes on: "Within an 18 km (11 mile) radius of the blast, the shockwave will be enough to shatter windows, causing additional casualties to people who come to the windows when they see the nuclear blast."

Putin recently endured a botched test of a Satan nuke which destroyed the launch site after a "major blast during a failed test".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

