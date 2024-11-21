Liam Payne’s $70Million Fortune To Go to Son Bear — As Family 'Get Set to Launch Charity Foundation in His Name'

Tragic Liam Payne's $70 million fortune is set to go to his school-age son as his grieving family mull over plans for the star to help young adults tortured by crippling mental health issues from beyond the grave.

The singer who could not conquer the demons that haunted him in life could now assist others in death with a charitable foundation created in his name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Payne was laid to rest in the UK yesterday at a star-studded and emotion-filled private ceremony in Buckinghamshire.

The star had made arrangements for his money to go to Bear, seven, in the event of his death.