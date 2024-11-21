Liam Payne's Tragic Final Wish: Singer Talked of Donating Body Parts In Case of Sudden Death Before Horror Balcony Fall Death

Liam Payne's wish to have his organs donated to gravely ill people in need of a transplant was ended by the massive amount of drugs in his system.

Organ donation can be possible if someone dies abroad in certain circumstances but the narcotics found in his body following his demise in Argentina rendered his desire to help others after his death in Buenos Aires meaningless, RadarOnline can reveal.

A source in the Argentine capital told us: "Liam had told his friends in the final weeks and months of his life that it was his wish to have his organs donated if he died suddenly.