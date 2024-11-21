Your tip
Liam Payne's Tragic Final Wish: Singer Talked of Donating Body Parts In Case of Sudden Death Before Horror Balcony Fall Death

Liam Payne's wish to have his organs donated to gravely ill people in need of a transplant was ended by the massive amount of drugs in his system.

Nov. 21 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's wish to have his organs donated to gravely ill people in need of a transplant was ended by the massive amount of drugs in his system.

Organ donation can be possible if someone dies abroad in certain circumstances but the narcotics found in his body following his demise in Argentina rendered his desire to help others after his death in Buenos Aires meaningless, RadarOnline can reveal.

A source in the Argentine capital told us: "Liam had told his friends in the final weeks and months of his life that it was his wish to have his organs donated if he died suddenly.

Payne wanted to donate his organs to those in need.

"It was his desire to help others if he could, even if that was in death. But a combination of the drugs in his body at the time he died and the trauma he suffered in the fall meant that just wasn't possible."

Police in the South American nation probing his October fall from a third-floor hotel room revealed that Payne, 31, had taken a cocktail of drugs in the run-up to his death and had drunk a dangerous amount of alcohol.

Cops found the room trashed and drug paraphernalia discarded around the place, including in the bathtub.

A source said: 'It was his [Payne's] desire to help others if he could, even if that was in death.'

The post-mortem examination revealed that his cause of death was attributed to extreme head injuries, including a cranial fracture.

Prosecutors believed Payne might have been in a state of impaired consciousness due to potential drug use prior to the fatal incident.

A toxicology report confirmed the former One Direction singer had a mix of drugs in his system, including pink cocaine which is a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

A makeshift aluminum pipe that was most likely used for ingesting the substances was also found near his body.

The post-mortem examination revealed that Payne's cause of death was attributed to extreme head injuries, including a cranial fracture.

Payne had been showing signs of dangerous and erratic behavior beforehand, with fellow hotel guests witnessing him smashing his laptop and being carried back to his room.

The hotel's owner also called 911 in fear the singer was putting his life "at risk", noting he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A white powdery substance, along with burnt aluminum foil pieces and a half-drunk glass of champagne, were also found inside his hotel room.

Charges have been filed against Payne's friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the death of the former One Direction singer.

Three people have since been charged.

Charges have been filed against Payne’s friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the death of the former One Direction singer.

The update comes just two days after Argentinian police raided the homes of three individuals amid Payne's death investigation.

The three have now been arrested and charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics", confirmed in a statement from prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office.

The statement indicated: 'Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.'

The statement continued: "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall."

It also said one of the accused "accompanied the artist on a daily basis" during his stay in Buenos Aires.

