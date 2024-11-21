Womanizers John and Robert Kennedy 'Bedded Marilyn Monroe on the Same Night' – After She Famously Sang 'Happy Birthday' to JFK
Womanizing politicos John and Robert Kennedy not only carried on their own steamy affairs with screen sexpot Marilyn Monroe – they both bedded her on the same iconic night she sang a sultry Happy Birthday to the then-president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her new coffee table book, 90-year-old showbiz legend Shirley MacLaine claims that Jack and Bobby did a tag-team number on the Some Like It Hot star at an after-party following President Kennedy's 45th birthday celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden in May 1962.
MacLaine, who performed at the MSG festivities, recounted what she saw at Democratic fundraiser Arthur Krim's home later that night.
"Jack Kennedy had just walked out of the bedroom behind me, and Bobby Kennedy had just walked in", she wrote in The Wall of Life. "Marilyn was in the bedroom." And, according to another author, Bobby's turn with Marilyn was his second of the evening!
Newspaper columnist Maureen Callahan rips the lid off the Kennedy brothers' twisted "incestuous sexual competition" in her new book, Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed.
She said that RFK slipped into Marilyn's dressing room for a quickie just before she serenaded his brother.
"They spent 15 minutes alone together", Callahan wrote, adding that the tryst made Marilyn late and she arrived "drunk and flush with the transgressive sex she'd just had with Bobby, her dress so tight she could hardly walk".
Callahan said First Lady Jackie Kennedy was so outraged by Marilyn's gushing birthday song, she threatened to divorce the president, which would have torpedoed his chance for reelection.
He agreed to keep his hands off the tragic beauty, but according to MacLaine, couldn't resist one last encounter at Krim's house.
Years later, MacLaine recalled telling Teddy Kennedy about his brothers taking turns with Monroe and said he laughed and admitted, "The boys got away with it all the time".
While Kennedy distanced himself from Monroe, Bobby apparently continued his affair with her right up until the night the bombshell died at age 36, on August 4, 1962.
"The FBI and the CIA, Bobby and Jack discovered, had bugged Marilyn's house and phone line without her knowledge", Callahan charged. "Bobby wasn't leaving without the tape recordings.
"Where the f**k is it"? Bobby demanded.
But Monroe had 'no idea' what he was talking about. Bobby left empty-handed, and Monroe’'s body was found early the next morning by her housekeeper."
