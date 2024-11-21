The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: Billionaire Pedophile's 100-Plus Hours of Secret Recordings Emerge — As Brother Insists He Was Assassinated
Doomed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was secretly singing like a canary before his mysterious jail cell hanging – and his damning recorded confessions exposed the elite power players participating in his illicit sex-trafficking ring and marked him for death.
That's the claim of sources who believe the loose-lipped sex creep sealed his own fate – and didn't take his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bestselling author Michael Wolff and political strategist Steve Bannon collected hundreds of hours of recorded interviews with the late moneyman, who was found dead at 66 In a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for flesh peddling.
A source familiar with the tapes said Epstein talked candidly about his criminal network, how he leveraged power players to cover up his misdeeds, and names his clients and accomplices – which include A-list celebs.
Jeffrey's brother, Mark, exclusively told RadarOnline.com he believes his sibling was snuffed out because he had proof of sexual misdeeds committed by his rich and powerful pals who wanted him silenced – forever!
When Mark was asked if he thought Epstein was murdered for running his mouth, he replied, "Of course"! Mark believes his brother's sudden end was a "hit job" and suggests enemies sicced a killer on him at Metropolitan Correctional Center!
Even though two guards were disciplined for failing to monitor Epstein and falsifying records, Mark insisted the feds and paramedics are part of the cover-up because officials are refusing to hand over video of his brother's corpse being transported from lockup to the hospital.
"They gave me some bullsh*t story, and they didn't give it to me", Mark said of the footage, comparing the sketchy scenario to the still unsolved JFK assassination.
RadarOnline.com submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in October for all videos and documents regarding Epstein's death, but the authorities have yet to respond.
Sources claimed Epstein spent decades supplying underage girls and barely legal beauties to his influential and well-known pals – and covertly recorded and photographed their trysts for blackmail purposes.
Wolff recently began spilling details from his nearly 100 hours of audio interviews with Epstein on his “Fire and Fury” podcast. He confided the financier spoke about a cache of titillating photographs of his powerful associates – including President-elect Donald Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing.
The host huffs the images, which were stashed inside a safe at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, apparently vanished after his July 2019 arrest!
"I would say it was likely that they would have been there when the FBI, Trump's FBI at that point – not to put too fine a point on it – raided Epstein's house and took the contents of the safe", charged Wolff.
- REVEALED!: Jeffrey Epstein's Shocking Autopsy and Jail Cell Crime Scene Photos
- Former Inmate Says It Would Have Been ‘Very, Very Difficult' for Epstein to Kill Himself in Prison
- Jeffrey Epstein's Cellmate Has 'No Doubt' Convicted Sex Offender Killed Himself, Claims He Was 'Depressed' & 'Suicidal' Days Before Taking Own Life
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Earlier this month, Trump's reps vehemently dismissed Wolff's reports as "false smears" and "election interference".
But talk of the Epstein tapes is said to be sending shock waves throughout the world – including Britain's Buckingham Palace.
A well-placed source said Prince Andrew, who lost his royal standing thanks to his association with Epstein, is "terrified" his old pal may have "spilled his guts" about him!
The mole said: "He's sweating that a devastating new crisis is about to explode – and he won't survive the humiliation". The playboy prince, whose nickname is Randy Andy, was infamously photographed with his arm around Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2001.
In the same a picture, madam Ghislaine Maxwell – who is serving 20 years in federal prison for trafficking minors on Epstein's behalf is seen sporting a seductive smile.
Andrew denied wrongdoing and claimed the image was doctored – but later settled a sex abuse lawsuit from Giuffre for a reported $16 million! Mark admitted he was unaware of the recordings in Wolff's possession. But weeks before Epstein's arrest, he supplied his brother with a 15-minute clip of himself speaking to Bannon.
"He did a bunch of interviews with about 15 or 16 hours of video", Mark revealed.
According to Mark,his brother – who had a sense of humor – quipped the recording was preparation for "Senate testimony", but said Epstein later insisted he was "kidding".
Even though the NYC Medical Examiner deemed Epstein's death a suicide, renowned pathologist Dr. Michael Baden – who Mark hired to conduct an independent autopsy – determined the creep suffered two larynx fractures, as well as a fracture around his Adam's apple – a smoking-gun sign of manual strangulation!
Mark later met with Bannon, who he said was making a documentary to "rehabilitate" his brother's reputation, and explains the recordings were "protected as witness preparation and under attorney client privilege".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.