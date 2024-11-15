Bill Clinton Makes Stark Confessions About Impact of Monica Lewinsky Fling and Jeffrey Epstein Friendship in Tell-All Memoir: 'He Was Always Odd and Hurt a Lot of People'

The ex-president admits in his upcoming memoir, Citizen, that he flew on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003.

He claimed Epstein offered Clinton's foundation to use his plane as they extensively discussed economics and politics.

Clinton says he and the convicted sex pest had only two "brief" meetings, one in Clinton's office in Harlem and another at Epstein's New York home.

The Democratic leader was allegedly unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, stating: "I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing."