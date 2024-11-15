Bill Clinton Makes Stark Confessions About Impact of Monica Lewinsky Fling and Jeffrey Epstein Friendship in Tell-All Memoir: 'He Was Always Odd and Hurt a Lot of People'
Former President Bill Clinton has admitted he regrets ever coming into contact with convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how close Clinton was to Epstein as he addressed the controversial connections between them, shedding light on his interactions with the criminal over the years.
The ex-president admits in his upcoming memoir, Citizen, that he flew on Epstein's private jet in 2002 and 2003.
He claimed Epstein offered Clinton's foundation to use his plane as they extensively discussed economics and politics.
Clinton says he and the convicted sex pest had only two "brief" meetings, one in Clinton's office in Harlem and another at Epstein's New York home.
The Democratic leader was allegedly unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, stating: "I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing."
- 'I Think The Evidence Is Clear': Bill Clinton LAUGHS OFF Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Relationship When Questioned At Texas Rally
- Bill Clinton Spotted Smiling in Mexico as He's Exposed in Epstein's Document Dump for Allegedly 'Liking Them Young'
- Bill, Hillary Clinton Allegedly Tried To Erase Jeffrey Epstein Ties Ahead Of 2016 Presidential Election
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Epstein's associate, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had claimed to have met Clinton on Epstein's island. However, in a released transcript, she later said she was not flown there on a helicopter with the former president.
Clinton's involvement with Epstein was further underscored by a trip to Africa, which was related to AIDS policy discussions, accompanied by actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.
Back in 2019, a spokesperson for the former president read: "In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation."
When Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, authorities found he kept a bizarre portrait of Clinton in a blue dress and red high heels at his Upper East Side mansion.
It showed Clinton draped over a chair in the office in an apparent nod to the former president's notorious affair with his former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein died in his jail cell in August 2019. He was found dead hanging in his jail cell, and his death was ruled a suicide. However, the disgraced financer's lawyers disputed the medical examiner's ruling.
Clinton addressed the Lewinsky scandal in the book and claimed he is still haunted by the affair to this day.
He wrote: "I live with it all the time.
"Monica's done a lot of good and important work over the last few years in her campaign against bullying, earning her well-deserved recognition in the United States and abroad. I wish her nothing but the best."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.