Trump's Very Controversial Defense Secretary Pick Pete Hegseth 'Faced Sexual Misconduct Claims Investigated by Cops'

The victim of the alleged sexual assault incident has not been revealed.

The Fox News host was allegedly accused and investigated for sexual assault following a 2017 incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump ’s highly controversial defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth is said to have faced sexual misconduct claims investigated by cops.

A statement obtained by Mediaite said: "The Monterey Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault at 1 Old Golf Course Road. 5. A general description of any injuries, property, or weapons involved: No weapons or property involved. Contusions to right thigh. The City of Monterey will not be making any other remarks related to this inquiry."

The alleged incident occurred between October 7, 2017, at 11.59pm and October 8, 2017 at 7am at an address for the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel.

The victim allegedly had “contusions to the right thigh.”

No criminal charges were filed and the identity of the alleged victim has not been revealed.