Trump's Very Controversial Defense Secretary Pick Pete Hegseth 'Faced Sexual Misconduct Claims Investigated by Cops'
Donald Trump’s highly controversial defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth is said to have faced sexual misconduct claims investigated by cops.
The Fox News host was allegedly accused and investigated for sexual assault following a 2017 incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A statement obtained by Mediaite said: "The Monterey Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault at 1 Old Golf Course Road. 5. A general description of any injuries, property, or weapons involved: No weapons or property involved. Contusions to right thigh. The City of Monterey will not be making any other remarks related to this inquiry."
The alleged incident occurred between October 7, 2017, at 11.59pm and October 8, 2017 at 7am at an address for the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel.
The victim allegedly had “contusions to the right thigh.”
No criminal charges were filed and the identity of the alleged victim has not been revealed.
Vanity Fair claimed on November 14th that the Trump transition team discussed the allegations with Hegseth on Thursday — which he claimed was related to a consensual sexual encounter.
Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, fired back about the allegations involving Hegseth.
Cheung stated: “President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again."
Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said in a statement to CBS News: "This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."
- Judge Delays Ruling on Whether to Throw Out Trump Hush Money Trial Charges — As Don's Very Controversial New Cabinet Is Unveiled
- Indicted Trump Valet Walt Nauta Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Fired From White House Before Ex-prez Hired Him at Mar-a-Lago: Report
- Secret Service Prepared To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee That Donald Trump Never Grabbed Limousine Steering Wheel Or Lunged At Agents
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Earlier this week, president-elect Trump left top Pentagon officials outraged after he announced his pick for Secretary of Defense.
Trump nominated the Fox News host to oversee the Department of Defense, resulting in brutal criticism from government officials and political pundits.
A former Pentagon official accused the president-elect of using "loyalty" as his "main criteria" for selecting cabinet members
Following Hegseth's nomination, critics, as well as experts, took to social media to voice their opinion.
Independent Veterans of America founder Paul Rieckhoff posted on X: "Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political. Brace yourself, America."
Rep. Jason Crow urged the Senate to deny the nomination and wrote: "Pete Hegseth is not remotely qualified to be Secretary of Defense. "The SecDef makes life-and-death decisions daily that impact our 2 million troops around the globe.
"This is not an entry-level job for a TV commentator. The Senate should do its job and deny this nomination."
The Fox News host is a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan with undergraduate and graduate degrees from Princeton and Harvard.
Hegseth married his third wife, Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet, back in 2019.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.