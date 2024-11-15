'The Jews Got Kim and My Kids': Kanye West's Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade Exposed — as One-Time Employee Claims Rapper Believes His Ex-Wife 'Has Jewish Masters'
Kanye West's latest anti-semitic rant has been exposed after he allegedly said ex-wife Kim Kardashian has "Jewish masters."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims come from a new lawsuit filed by a former employee who is suing the rapper, 47, for several labor code violations, alleging West had regular anti-semitic outbursts.
Murphy Aficionado claims West owes him at least $35,000 in unpaid wages and he regularly spouted anti-semantic remarks, including sniping Kardashian "has Jewish masters."
Aficionado was a manager for West on different construction projects beginning in October 2022, around the time the Grammy winner alienated sponsors, including Adidas and Balenciaga, with his hateful, anti-Jewish remarks.
In his suit, Aficionado alleges West would throw around comments including “the Jews are out to get me. They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim and my kids."
The lawsuit also describes the rapper's "proud bigotry and antisemitism" he "preached almost daily".
A separate lawsuit brought in June by a former assistant accused West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and unpaid wages, just one of the many times that he has been sued in 2024 alone.
In April, he was accused of racial discrimination and harrassment by a former security guard at West’s school Donda Academy, Benjamin Deshon Provo, who said he was fired after blowing the whistle on labor code violations.
Provo stated in his lawsuit: "Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff."
Kardashian, 44, ended her seven-year marriage to West in 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The former couple share four children North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.
Last month, West’s former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta exposed several alleged secrets surrounding the Heartless rapper in her sexual assault lawsuit against her ex-boss, including his desire to have sex with his wife Bianca Censori's mom while she watched.
Pisciotta also claimed West mistreated her while working for him, including allegations of rape and drugging at a party. She also revealed a number of inappropriate conversations the disgraced rapper had with her.
RadarOnline.com revealed in the lawsuit Pisciotta was shown text messages from West reportedly saying he wanted to bed his partners' mothers - something the former assistant claimed was an "obsession".
The model claims the text was between Ye and his then-girlfriend, who he later married in December 2022.
West allegedly messaged Censori, 29, on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to have sex with her mother, Alexandra, who was visiting from Australia at the time.
Pisciotta also claimed her ex-boss showed her another message he planned to send to Bianca in the same exchange — in which he clarified he wanted his girlfriend to "watch" him have sex with her mother.
The lawsuit also claimed Bianca was seen as an "on-call sex party participant/employee".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.