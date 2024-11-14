Kim Kardashian's Motherhood Nightmare: Reality TV Veteran Admits She's 'Basically Raising Four Kids By Myself' After Kanye West Marriage Disaster

The Skims founder candidly discussed being a mother-of-four during a recent appearance on the What In the Winkler? podcast, hosted by Happy Days star Henry Winkler's wife Stacey and daughter Zoe.

While Kardashian refrained from directly naming her ex-husband, she hinted there was an unequal balance in her co-parenting journey with West, regardless of the "kind of help" her billionaire status affords her.

She told Zoe: "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself."