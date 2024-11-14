Kim Kardashian's Motherhood Nightmare: Reality TV Veteran Admits She's 'Basically Raising Four Kids By Myself' After Kanye West Marriage Disaster
Kim Kardashian has seemingly thrown shade at ex-husband Kanye West while opening up about motherhood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran reality star confessed she's "basically raising four kids by myself" while reflecting on her co-parenting challenges.
Kardashian, 44, was married to West, 47, from 2014 to 2022. The former couple share four children together – North, 11; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, five.
The Skims founder candidly discussed being a mother-of-four during a recent appearance on the What In the Winkler? podcast, hosted by Happy Days star Henry Winkler's wife Stacey and daughter Zoe.
While Kardashian refrained from directly naming her ex-husband, she hinted there was an unequal balance in her co-parenting journey with West, regardless of the "kind of help" her billionaire status affords her.
She told Zoe: "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself."
Kardashian went on to highlight the importance of keeping a normal routine with her kids and being involved in their daily lives, which could be interpreted as another subtle dig at the Gold Digger rapper.
She explained taking her children to school was one daily duty that was "really important" to her, adding: "That’s just, like, my bonding time."
While the reality star didn't shy away from acknowledging how her wealth provided her an abundance of resources to help raising her children, Kardashian confessed she still feels overwhelmed with responsibility even if she doesn't show it.
She said: "It's not something that I talk about a lot… because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment."
While the ex-couple's kids have been seen sporadically at their father's events, including a listening party for his album Vultures and North joined West during his performance in Paris, he's largely been busy globetrotting with current wife, Bianca Censori.
Kardashian's confession also echoed an insider's recent claims about her "pretty much being a single mom".
The source told People in October: "Kanye is sadly not around very much. She's pretty much a single mom.
"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."
They went on to note: "Kim's life is around her kids' schedules.
"When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom."
The source further claimed Kardashian is so busy she's "not even dating anyone now" because "It's all about work and the kids".
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders previously claimed Kardashian has become increasingly worried about her children's safety when they're with West amid his erratic behavior.
A source said: "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security.
"There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have. Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."
