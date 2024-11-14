Prince William Greeted with Boos by Pro-Palestinian Protesters During Royal Visit in Ireland Just 7 Days After Being Heckled in South Africa

Prince William has been booed by protestors for a second time in seven days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the king-in-waiting was greeted by heckles from a crowd of pro-Palestinian protestors at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a mere seven days after a mob protested his royal visit in Cape Town, South Africa.

Critics rejoiced over William's less-than-warm welcome online and gleefully shared videos of the incident as they branded him a "bald idiot".