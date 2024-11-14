Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Prince William Greeted with Boos by Pro-Palestinian Protesters During Royal Visit in Ireland Just 7 Days After Being Heckled in South Africa

Composite photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William was greeted with boos from protestors on yet another royal visit.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Prince William has been booed by protestors for a second time in seven days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the king-in-waiting was greeted by heckles from a crowd of pro-Palestinian protestors at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, a mere seven days after a mob protested his royal visit in Cape Town, South Africa.

Critics rejoiced over William's less-than-warm welcome online and gleefully shared videos of the incident as they branded him a "bald idiot".

Source: @SageKnowsAll/X

Critics rejoiced in William being booed as they branded him a 'bald idiot'.

William, 42, stopped at Ulster during his surprise visit to Northern Ireland, where he met with students studying creative subjects after a prior engagement in Belfast where he discussed his efforts to curb homelessness.

While around 100 students were gathered outside the university, they offered little excitement over his appearance.

Instead, a group of around 30 pro-Palestinian protestors made their feelings known as they booed and shouted "shame" at the monarch, as well as heckling Secretary of State Hilary Benn, who was also in attendance.

prince william booed by pro palestinian protestors in ireland
Source: MEGA

William was booed by locals in Cape Town, South Africa, a mere seven days ago.

As video of the incident went viral, critics delighted in William being booed.

One X user wrote: "THE DAY JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER" before adding, "THIS IS WHAT THAT BALD IDIOT DESERVES."

A second user replied: "I'm thinking the bald #slumlordwilly might end up being a major positive factor in the abolishment of the monarchy."

Mere days ago, William faced similar taunts from locals in South Africa who made it clear they did not approve of the royal's visit.

prince william booed by pro palestinian protestors in ireland
Source: MEGA

Cape Town locals shouted at William to 'go home'.

Prince William

Footage shared by SkyNews captured one outraged woman yelling at the 42-year-old: "William, go home!

"You have no sovereignty here, you are not our king. Get out of here!"

Another echoed, "Go home, you're not welcome", while others held signs that read: "William, you have no sovereignty in this country."

Source: @QUBPalestine/X

Pro-Palestinian protestors at QUB heckled Hillary Clinton as she attended a global summit at the university.

While the monarch has been booed now by multiple groups in two different countries in a span of days, he wasn't the only public official to be denounced by the pro-Palestinian protestors in Belfast.

At Queens University, four arrests were made during a pro-Palestinian rally taking place on the third day of an international conference, which was attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. special envoy Joe Kennedy.

A PSNI spokesperson later confirmed the arrests, saying: "Officers will remain in the south Belfast area this evening and a full robust investigation will follow in due course."

Queens University later condemned the actions of the protestors as photos and videos of the group clashing with PSNI officers circulated on social media.

QUB Palestine Assembly, which organized the demonstration, posted photos on X, adding: "War criminals NOT welcome.

"Join us to protest against the war criminal and genocide denier @HillaryClinton.

"Shame on you @QUBelfast."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

