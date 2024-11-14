Menendez Brothers Desperate Bid For Freedom After 30 Years Behind Bars Involves 'Star Witnesses' Who Work Inside Prison

Lyle and Erik Menendez will be supported by six "star witnesses" who work inside prison in their bid for freedom next month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the killer brothers, who were profiled in Ryan Murphy's hit Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, will be backed up in court by two correctional officers, one education officer, a prison guard, a correctional lieutenant and another employee from the Dept. of Corrections.

All of the witnesses have crossed paths with Lyle and Erik during their three-plus decades behind bars.