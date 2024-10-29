'Monsters' Actor Nicholas Chavez Slammed For Posing With 'Warped' Halloween Fans Dressed as Parent-Massacring Menendez Brothers

Nicholas Chavez has been blasted for posing up with fans dressed as the murderous Menendez brothers for Halloween.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actions of the actor, who played Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy's hit Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has been branded "distasteful" by supporters of the brothers, who were jailed in 1996 for murdering their parents seven years previously.