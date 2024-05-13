'Hamas Salutes Them': Sen. John Fetterman Trashes 'Fringe' Coverage of Pro-Palestinian Protestors During Graduation Ceremonies
Sen. John Fetterman blasted the media coverage of the graduation ceremonies over the weekend, claiming it was largely focused on "fringe" rather than the overall event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The politician cited one article from Axios about the pro-Palestian protestors, formerly titled, "Students walk out ahead of Jerry Seinfeld's Duke University graduation speech."
"30 out of 7,000 students walked out. That's 0.0043%. Why does the media habitually platform this fringe?" Fetterman asked via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "Guaranteed coverage is the nicotine to the pup tent campus intifada and Hamas salutes them all."
The Pennsylvania Democrat has become one of his party's most vocal supporters of Israel following the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas, recently calling out President Joe Biden for pausing a shipment of arms to Israel following conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's move to invade Rafah.
Axios, at some point, updated the headline to "Commencements marked by moments of pro-Palestinian protest" while including more information on Pomona College's graduation, Mediaite reported, with the outlet citing another headline from the Associated Press with coverage that reflected the views of Fetterman.
"A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting 'free Palestine' amid a mix of boos and cheers," it read.
Videos emerged of students walking out, some of whom were carrying Palestinian flags, as the sitcom star made his way to the podium.
While taking the stage, Seinfeld avoided the subject of politics and focused on humor while encouraging the students to "find fascination" as well as what drives them in life.
During the event, the comedian also received an honorary degree from Duke University.
Conservative political commentator Tudor Dixon was among those who pointed out there were chants of Seinfeld's name in support of his speech at the event despite the walkouts from students who opposed his views.
The event came after Columbia University canceled its main commencement ceremony this year following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.
"We understand the depth of feeling in our community, and as we have all year, we respect the right of everyone at Duke to express their views peacefully, without preventing graduates and their families from celebrating their achievement," Frank Tramble, Duke's vice president of marketing, communications, and public affairs, shared in a statement.