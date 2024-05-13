'Hamas Salutes Them': Sen. John Fetterman Trashes 'Fringe' Coverage of Pro-Palestinian Protestors During Graduation Ceremonies

"30 out of 7,000 students walked out. That's 0.0043%. Why does the media habitually platform this fringe?" Fetterman asked via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "Guaranteed coverage is the nicotine to the pup tent campus intifada and Hamas salutes them all."

The Pennsylvania Democrat has become one of his party's most vocal supporters of Israel following the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas, recently calling out President Joe Biden for pausing a shipment of arms to Israel following conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's move to invade Rafah.

Axios, at some point, updated the headline to "Commencements marked by moments of pro-Palestinian protest" while including more information on Pomona College's graduation, Mediaite reported, with the outlet citing another headline from the Associated Press with coverage that reflected the views of Fetterman.