Milan Lucic's Ex Brittany Pleads for Restraining Order as NHL Star Demands Joint Custody of Three Kids in Ugly Split
By: Ryan Naumann May 13 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Milan Lucic opposed his estranged wife Brittany’s demand for joint custody as she pleaded for protection from the NFL star. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Milan fired back at Brittany’s divorce while she filed a new petition for a restraining order.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Brittany filed for separation from Milan. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She listed the date of marriage as July 19, 2012, and the date of separation as November 17, 2023.

On November 17, 2023, Milan was arrested after allegedly getting physical with his wife. The hockey star was charged with assault and battery over the incident. The case was dismissed because Brittany refused to testify against her husband. Brittany demanded sole custody of their three kids and spousal support. She asked that her ex be awarded supervised child visitation.

Milan filed his official response to the divorce on May 10. In the filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the hockey star listed the same date of separation as Brittany. He demanded joint legal and physical custody of their children.

On the same day, Brittany filed a request for a restraining order against Milan. She asked that her ex be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their children. She asked the court to order her ex to vacate one of their properties. “I am requesting that [Milan] have no visitation with the children until such time as he completes an alcohol program, anger management program and a parenting program such that he can be trusted with the children.”

“Should the court disagree with my request, then in the alternative I request that the court allow only professionally monitored visitation with Soberlink testing to be performed within one hour before and one hour after visitation. I am also requesting that the Court Order all communications between the Parties to be through” a court-monitored program. Brittany asked that the court award her control of a home in Hermosa Beach and another home in Canada. She said, “The Hermosa Beach property is my primary residence with the children.” She said the other home is a “community property asset, the children have sentimental attachment to this residence, and use this property as a summer vacation home.”

She claimed in court documents, “Alcohol has always been an issue with [Milan] throughout our relationship. [Milan’s] drinking has been a source of embarrassment and humiliation for me causing me increasing extreme emotional distress and destruction of my peace of mind. [Milan’s] drinking has progressed to the point where he loses all self-control and becomes violent such that I fear for my safety and the safety of our three children.”

She added,” The violence he both exhibits and perpetrates while he drinks has increased to such a degree that late last year, law enforcement became involved and arrested [Milan] after he had assaulted and battered me while attempting to strangle me.” She detailed several alleged incidents during their marriage where he allegedly became physical.