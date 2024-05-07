NHL Star Milan Lucic's Wife Serves Him Divorce Papers at NJ Home Months After Domestic Violence Arrest
Milan Lucic's wife wasted no time serving the disgraced NHL star with divorce papers. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Brittany Lucic served her husband of nearly 12 years the divorce papers at his New Jersey home on April 25 at 9:41 PM, just two days after she filed to end their union and five months after his arrest for alleged assault and battery following a heated spousal argument.
The Boston Bruins star's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split and is demanding custody of their three minor children. Brittany also asked for spousal support and requested Milan get supervised visitation with the kids.
The most interesting part is their date of separation.
While Brittany listed their wedding date as July 19, 2012, she said they separated on November 17, 2023, which was the day before Milan's arrest for allegedly getting physical with her. TMZ was the first to report on the divorce.
Authorities said the couple got into an altercation over the location of his phone when the hockey pro allegedly put his hands on Brittany.
The Boston Police Department report indicated that Brittany had reported he tried to choke her but later denied the allegation. She told responding officers that Milan pulled her hair but did not try to strangle her, per the Associated Press.
She also declined medical treatment.
Responding officers noted that Milan appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his apartment. He was taken into custody and was charged with assault and battery on a family member. He pled not guilty, and the case was dismissed after Brittany declined to testify against her husband.
Milan's decorated hockey career took a massive hit after the incident.
"The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need," the Bruins said in a statement at the time of his arrest.
He's played in over 1,100 games and is a Stanley Cup winner. Milan took a leave of absence from the team following the ordeal and has not played with his team since October 21, 2023.