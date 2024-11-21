Horrendous New 'Diddy' Gay Rape Allegations Surface: 'He Spiked Me, Stuck Me in a Black Room and Sodomized Me… I Had to Fight Him Off'
Another shocking allegation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs has surfaced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an unidentified man is claiming he was drugged by the disgraced star during a party at a home in New York City in 2022.
According to a complaint filed in New York federal court, the plaintiff alleges that he attended the party with friends and was then given a drink that made him disoriented and lose control of his body.
The man, according to the complaint, proceeded to black out.
The plaintiff claims when he woke up, he found himself in a "dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets". He alleges he then saw Combs "on top of him, sodomizing him".
The man claims he was able to fight off the rapper and flee to a bathroom before exiting the party.
The music mogul's team of lawyers have yet to respond to these new allegations as numerous claims of sexual assault against the entertainer continue to pile up. Last month, a victim claimed he met Combs in 2005 when he traveled with his parents from California to New York City.
The victim claimed he was 10 years old at the time and interested in becoming an actor or rapper.
The young boy's parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for the hitmaker to meet with the young boy for an “audition”.
According to the lawsuit, Combs allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family and the consultant allegedly took the victim to Combs’ hotel room without his parents.
Another person in the hotel room allegedly then gave the young boy a soda and he began to feel “a little funny". The plaintiff’s attorney claimed the drink was laced with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy".
The lawsuit alleges after drinking the soda, Combs sexually assaulted the boy and told him: “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.”
The lawsuit also claimed Combs told the young boy that if he told anyone, he would "hurt his parents". The alleged victim claimed in the lawsuit that he has suffered from “severe depression and anxiety" over the years.
Previously, five lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse were filed by two men and three women.
One of the victims claimed that she was 13 years old when the star allegedly raped her in 2000 in New York following the Video Music Awards.
All this comes as the 55-year-old is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
Meanwhile, more horror stories continue to surface including wild footage of a party Combs threw for rapper Meek Mill's 27th birthday. The video was shared by property manager Jason Haight, who was able to reveal a detailed account of the aftermath of the 24-hour party which took place at the Parisian Palace.
He said: "The bedrooms the following day were disgusting. There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors.
"I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley."
Haight further claimed the party ended around 3 AM and alleged there was "rampant" cocaine use.
