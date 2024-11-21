Horrendous New 'Diddy' Gay Rape Allegations Surface: 'He Spiked Me, Stuck Me in a Black Room and Sodomized Me… I Had to Fight Him Off'

According to a complaint filed in New York federal court, the plaintiff alleges that he attended the party with friends and was then given a drink that made him disoriented and lose control of his body.

The man, according to the complaint, proceeded to black out.

The plaintiff claims when he woke up, he found himself in a "dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets". He alleges he then saw Combs "on top of him, sodomizing him".