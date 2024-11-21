Home > News Norwegian Royal Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, Jailed As Cops Probe Fresh Claims in Wake of Double-Rape Accusation Source: MEGA Marius Borg Hoiby remains behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of rape. By: Mike Boyce Nov. 21 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

The son of Norway's crown princess is behind bars as police probe fresh allegations of sexual assault against him. RadarOnline.com can reveal Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, has already been accused of having a sexual encounter "with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act," according to cops.

Source: MEGA Hoiby's arrest has rocked the Norwegian royal family.

But in a fresh twist, a judge ruled on Wednesday evening he is to be detained behind bars for as long as a week — while cops investigate claims he assaulted not one, but two women. Each claim against the young royal involves a "sexual encounter without intercourse," a police spokesperson said. Hoiby — the son of Norwegian crown princess Mette-Marit — was arrested on Monday for the third time since late summer.

Source: MEGA Hoiby has owned up to drugs issues.

He was previously detained in August after allegedly attacking his former girlfriend. Early charges included bodily harm and criminal damage before he was released. On Tuesday, police said suspicions relating to the August incident now include domestic abuse. Cops took him in again in September for violating a restraining order when he allegedly contacted his ex. His most recent arrest came after fresh information surfaced as part of an ongoing probe. Prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski is alleging that Hoiby sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s in Oslo earlier this year.

Source: MEGA Hoiby is the son of Norwegian crown princess Mette-Marit.

Monday's arrest came after 11pm as cops found him in a car with the same alleged victim. Police also said a report was made against him for driving without a valid licence. Hoiby's residence, close to where his mom and the crown prince live, has reportedly been searched by cops. The 27-year-old has previously been charged with abuse against his ex-girlfriends Julianne Snekkestad and Nora Haukland, as well as with threatening a man. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Hoiby is stepson to the Norwegian heir — Crown Prince Haakon. Local reports say the Norwegian royal family has refused to comment on his latest arrest. Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to Mette-Marit's 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon.

Source: MEGA Holby with stepsister Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

He and his step-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20 and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18, were raised together by Mette-Marit and Haakon. Unlike them, he has no official public role. The Norwegian royal family was rocked by Hoiby's first arrest at the beginning of August, after a woman, Rebecca Helberg Arntsen, was left in hospital with her injuries following the attack.

A week after his arrest, Hoiby admitted to the assault on Rebecca, whom he referred to as his "girlfriend" (her lawyers have refuted this claim). In a statement issued via his own lawyer, Hoiby said he suffers from "several mental disorders" and has "struggled with substance abuse for a long time", which he said he is resuming treatment for. The statement read: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument. "I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past."