Jussie Smollett has Conviction for Lying to Cops With Bizarre Anti-Trump Hoax OVERTURNED in Sensational Supreme Court Ruling
Jussie Smollett's conviction for fabricating a hate crime hoax has been reversed.
On Thursday, The Illinois Supreme Court overturned the actor's conviction for staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lying to authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The state's high court ruled that a special prosecutor was improperly allowed to intervene after the Cook County state's attorney dismissed charges against Smollett – in return for him forfeiting his $10,000 bond and completing community service.
The ruling and appeal did not consider Smollett's ongoing claim of innocence.
Justices wrote in their opinion: "We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust.
The court documents continued: "Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied."
Smollett’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, wrote in an added statement: "This was not a prosecution based on facts, rather it was a vindictive persecution and such a proceeding has no place in our criminal justice system. Ultimately, we are pleased that the rule of law was the big winner today."
Special prosecutor Dan Webb expressed disagreement with the court's ruling, emphasizing that it "does not pertain to Mr. Smollett’s innocence".
He said: "The Illinois Supreme Court did not find any error with the overwhelming evidence presented at trial that Mr. Smollett orchestrated a fake hate crime and reported it to the Chicago Police Department as a real hate crime, or the jury’s unanimous verdict that Mr. Smollett was guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct."
The Empire actor, 42, was convicted in December 2021 on five felony counts for staging a hate crime two years prior, claiming he was attacked by masked Trump supporters.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, accused two men of attacking him, shouting racial and homophobic slurs, and placing a noose around his neck.
The alleged attack led to a large-scale investigation by Chicago police and ignited widespread outrage. However, no evidence to support Smollett's story was found by authorities.
Starring in Empire – which was filmed in Chicago – prosecutors argued the actor staged the attack due to frustration with the studio’s response to hate mail he had received.
Testimony at trial indicated Smollett paid $3,500 to two men he knew from the FOX series to stage the attack, directing them to shout slurs and claim they were in "MAGA country".
The actor denied the hoax and insisted he was a victim of a hate crime.
Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to repay $130,000 in restitution for the costs of the investigation.
Webb also pointed out that the city of Chicago could still pursue a civil case to recover the funds spent on the probe.
