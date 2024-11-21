Jussie Smollett has Conviction for Lying to Cops With Bizarre Anti-Trump Hoax OVERTURNED in Sensational Supreme Court Ruling

On Thursday, The Illinois Supreme Court overturned the actor's conviction for staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lying to authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jussie Smollett 's conviction for fabricating a hate crime hoax has been reversed.

The actor was convicted on five felony counts for staging a hate crime in 2019, claiming he was attacked by masked Trump supporters.

The state's high court ruled that a special prosecutor was improperly allowed to intervene after the Cook County state's attorney dismissed charges against Smollett – in return for him forfeiting his $10,000 bond and completing community service.

The ruling and appeal did not consider Smollett's ongoing claim of innocence.