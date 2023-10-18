Jussie Smollett Enters Rehab After 'Extremely Difficult' Years Following Hate-Crime Hoax Conviction
Jussie Smollett has entered rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news comes amid the former Empire star's ongoing appeal in a criminal case, in which he was found guilty and sentenced to 150 days in jail for making a false report of a hate crime after it was discovered he lied to Chicago police officers about being attacked by two Donald Trump supporters in 2019.
A rep from Smollett's camp confirmed the actor was receiving treatment in an outpatient program.
"Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years," the rep told TMZ on Wednesday. "He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps."
In mid-September, Smollett and his lawyers argued to the Illinois Appeals Court that his conviction should be overturned.
In 2021, Smollett was found guilty of faking a racist and homophobic attack in February 2019. He claimed two men assaulted him and put a noose around his neck.
Smollett was initially charged in a 16-count indictment in March 2019 but reached an agreement with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx that dropped his charges in exchange for community service and a $10,000 bond. Amid backlash, Foxx appointed a special prosecutor to the case in 2020.
Smollett's attorneys told the Illinois Appeals Court that his 2021 conviction violated his Fifth Amendment rights against double jeopardy.
The special prosecutor pushed back on the defense and argued that the embattled actor was never prosecuted for his 2019 case — and noted that the original agreement for his release included an understanding with the court that he could be re-charged for the crimes.
Smollett's attorneys additionally argued that the special prosecutor did not turn over evidence related to the Osundairo brothers, who claimed Smollett hired them for the attack.
The judge's ruling in Smollett's appeal is expected to take weeks. If the actor's appeal is unsuccessful, he'll be required to finish the remainder of his 150-day jail sentence, which he's served six days of so far.
While it's unclear what exactly Smollett checked into rehab for, drug use was a hot topic in his trial, with the Osundairo brothers testifying that they were his drug dealers and had supplied him with illegal substances.