Elliot Page Being Compared to Jussie Smollett Over Alleged ‘Transphobic Attack’: ‘Smells Fishy’

Elliot Page — the Juno actor formerly known as Ellen Page who identifies as a man — isn't getting the reaction he anticipated when describing an alleged transphobic attack.

After claiming he was confronted by a man who “threatened to assault” him, people compared the actor's story to disgraced Empire alum Jussie Smollett, who was convicted on five felony counts over a race hoax in 2019, labeling Page "Elliot Smollett," RadarOnline.com has learned.