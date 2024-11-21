Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General as Pressure to Release Sex Trafficking Investigation Report Mounts
Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration for Donald Trump's Attorney General.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the embattled former Republican congressman withdrew as pressure to release the House Ethics Committee's report from a years-long sexual misconduct investigation intensified.
Gaetz, 42, announced his decision one day after he met with senators in an effort to earn their support for his nomination following increased doubts he would be confirmed as the president-elect's pick to lead the Justice Department.
In a statement posted to X on Thursday, November 21, Gaetz said: "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.
"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.
"I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."
The announcement delivered a devastating blow to Trump, 78, who has made a series of controversial cabinet selections which many believed faced an uphill battle in the Senate-confirmed positions.
Trump's nomination of Gaetz was met with intense backlash as the 42-year-old faced a long-running House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations and was once at the center of a DOJ sex trafficking investigation involving minors.
Even members of Trump's transitional team were said to be caught off guard by Gaetz being tapped for Attorney General.
Critics suggested Gaetz's surprising nomination and subsequent resignation from Congress was an effort to halt the Ethics Committee's investigation.
In the wake of Trump's AG nomination, lawmakers, pundits and the alleged victim's lawyer called for the Ethic Committee's findings to be released.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would "strongly request" the panel to keep their findings under wraps while Republican senators demanded access to the report, citing a duty to fully vet each nomination.
Mounting pressure to release the report sparked a tense divide between committee members, culminating in a split vote on Wednesday, November 20.
House Ethics Committee Republican members voted against releasing the panel's findings at this time, though they agreed to revisit the issue on December 5.
House Ethics Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Susan Wild said: "There was no consensus on this issue."
After a contentious eight days of being Trump's AG pick, Gaetz's political future remains uncertain. While he won re-election earlier this month, it's unclear whether he'll take the oath of office when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2025.
Meanwhile, Trump praised Gaetz for not wanting to be a "distraction" for his incoming administration in a Truth Social post.
Trump wrote: "I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General.
"He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"
