Trump Defying MeToo Movement and 'Wokery' As Four Of His Prime Cabinet Picks Have Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has elected four cabinet members with similar sexual misconduct allegations under their belts.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Donald Trump and his sexual abuse allegations will be in similar company as he heads to the White House for his second term.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect has chosen a defense secretary, attorney general, secretary of health and human services, and efficiency czar who have all faced similar allegations of misconduct that they've denied.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump found himself in a civil trial last year for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

In January, Trump will become the first president to be a court-adjudicated sexual abuser, after being found liable in a civil trial last year for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Putting more accused individuals in positions of power now raises serious questions about the future of the #MeToo movement, which has dramatically shaken societal expectations in recent years.

donald trump requests investigation pollster loss prediction eleciton win
Source: MEGA

The president-elect is seemingly aware of the allegations against his picks for defense secretary, attorney general, secretary of health and human services, and efficiency czar.

Instead of being deterred by allegations, Trump has seemingly been intent on confronting them head-on.

He was aware of the accusations against Matt Gaetz – including his alleged involvement with an underage girl – yet chose him to lead the Justice Department.

Trump has also chosen to stand by Pete Hegseth, who he appointed to oversee the Pentagon, despite him being accused of sexual assault.

In addition, Trump's choice for the health department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been accused of groping a family babysitter.

The president-elect's pick for government reform, tech mogul Elon Musk, has allegedly fostered a sexually charged workplace that objectifies women.

All of the nominees have denied the allegations against them, and Trump appears to fully trust their claims of innocence.

As for himself, the MAGA leader continues to firmly deny sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, despite her winning two civil court rulings against him totaling $83.3 million.

He has also insisted that the other women who accused him of sexual misconduct were all making false claims.

matt gaetz donald trump
Source: MEGA

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has been accused of involvement with an underage girl.

Despite Trump's questionable picks, some people have defended his decisions – including Karoline Leavitt, his pick for White House press secretary.

Leavitt said: "The nominees accused of sexual misconduct have vehemently denied the allegations," adding that Trump was elected to choose "brilliant" people to stand by his side.

She continued: "He will continue to stand behind them as they fight against all those who seek to derail the MAGA agenda."

Others, however, believe the president-elect may have chosen people with similar allegations so he doesn't stand out.

Leigh Gilmore, author of The #MeToo Effect: What Happens When We Believe Women, said: "It really feels like that’s part of what makes this cabinet appealing to him.

"Credible accusations of sexual assault aren’t a red line, because those are a feature of Trump’s own biography."

donald trump elon musk body language decoded tired sick bromance
Source: MEGA

Trump's pick for government reform, Elon Musk, has been accused of objectifying women in a sexually charged workplace.

Trump's rise has come at a pivotal time for the movement against sexual harassment, amid a growing backlash from those who believe it has unfairly tarnished some men without adequate due process.

His campaign even leveraged male grievances, fueled by a dismissive attitude toward "woke" sensibilities.

In the November election, Trump won 55 percent of the male vote, with 60 percent of those voters being white.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, captured 53 percent of the female vote, although 53 percent of white women supported Trump.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

