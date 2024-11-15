Brutal Secret Reason Donald Trump Chose to Rock Washington With Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick: 'He Was the Only Candidate Who Vowed to Cut F------ Heads'

While Gaetz's attitude has helped him gain many enemies — it was a big reason why he caught Trump's attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The brutal reason President Donald Trump chose to rock Washington by picking Matt Gaetz for Attorney General has been revealed.

“Everyone else looked at AG as if they were applying for a judicial appointment. They talked about their vaunted legal theories and constitutional bullshit. Gaetz was the only one who said, ‘yeah, I’ll go over there and start cuttin’ f-----’ heads.’”

A Trump adviser tells The Bulwark’s Marc Caputo: “None of the attorneys had what Trump wants, and they didn’t talk like Gaetz.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will nominate Gaetz, 42, of Florida as U.S. attorney general.

He wrote on his Truth Social account: "It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Gaetz replied on X: “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”