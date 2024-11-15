Brutal Secret Reason Donald Trump Chose to Rock Washington With Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick: 'He Was the Only Candidate Who Vowed to Cut F------ Heads'
The brutal reason President Donald Trump chose to rock Washington by picking Matt Gaetz for Attorney General has been revealed.
While Gaetz's attitude has helped him gain many enemies — it was a big reason why he caught Trump's attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Trump adviser tells The Bulwark’s Marc Caputo: “None of the attorneys had what Trump wants, and they didn’t talk like Gaetz.
“Everyone else looked at AG as if they were applying for a judicial appointment. They talked about their vaunted legal theories and constitutional bullshit. Gaetz was the only one who said, ‘yeah, I’ll go over there and start cuttin’ f-----’ heads.’”
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will nominate Gaetz, 42, of Florida as U.S. attorney general.
He wrote on his Truth Social account: "It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States.
"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."
Gaetz replied on X: “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”
Following Trump's announcement, Gaetz abruptly resigned from Congress on Wednesday afternoon.
His resignation came just two days before a House Ethics Committee report on his conduct was going to be released.
The decision to resign followed President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Gaetz for Attorney General, despite ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.
Gaetz faced backlash over his involvement in a sex trafficking probe led by current Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Although he was not formally charged with any crime, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged misconduct.
Gaetz denied the accusations and his resignation terminated the committee's inquiry as he is no longer a sitting member.
According to various D.C. insiders, the impending release of the "highly damaging" ethics report prompted Gaetz's sudden departure.
On Friday morning, the House Ethics Committee postponed its plans to vote on whether to release its report on Gaetz.
The meeting was scheduled before he suddenly resigned from the House, and it has not yet been rescheduled.
