Home > Politics > Donald Trump Trump v Musk: Unlikely Couple's 'Bromance' Body Language Decoded — With Expert Declaring it Shows The Don is Already Sick of Tesla Tycoon Source: MEGA An expert believes Donald Trump is already sick of Elon Musk before his second term begins. By: Juliane Pettorossi Nov. 21 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

The loud bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk could be headed toward a "political battle" according to body language experts. While the Tesla tycoon has supported Trump throughout his campaign, the president-elect could be growing wary of sharing the spotlight – with experts predicting tensions could escalate if Musk doesn't end his "political honeymoon period", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Body language expert Judi James has been analyzing the behavior switch between Trump and Musk.

Musk has participated in calls with world leaders alongside Trump and, as part of the administration's transition team, has influenced staffing decisions. In addition, the tech mogul stood by Trump's side throughout his entire campaign and has spent "nearly every day" with the president-elect since Election Day.

Musk has even frequented Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, traveled with him to New York City and Washington D.C., and joined him for numerous family meals. However, the apparent "bromance" between the two may be on its way out if Trump decides he no longer wants to share the attention.

Source: MEGA Trump seemingly has a 'parent/child' relationship with the tech mogul, according to James.

Body language expert Judi James has warned of possible turmoil if Musk "refuses to 'back down from this political honeymoon period", noting how "Trump is not a natural 'sharer' in terms of a center stage". While analyzing the duo's "curiously unorthodox-looking bromance", James said their body language "appears to be trying to settle into some sort of parent/child norm" that will give their relationship "some kind of anchor". James also mentioned how the billionaire was "even invited into the Trump family line-up photo after the election success, posing with his child like a star relative".

She continued: "In power terms the two men are formidable heavyweights but it's Elon looking the more excitable and in awe in Trump's company here. "It's clear their brains will probably never connect but Trump currently seems keen to keep Elon close and Elon appears keen to push that proximity."

James deconstructed the pair's behavior at Musk's SpaceX Starship launch in Texas on Tuesday, which Trump attended with MAGA allies and his granddaughter, Kai. The president-elect listened as Musk explained the rocket tech before watching the launch.

Source: MEGA Musk has been a massive part of Trump's 2024 campaign and a key member of his admin team.

She told DailyMail.com: "Musk talks using signals of excitement while Trump adopts a demeanor of solemn pomposity with his raised chin, his down-turned oxbow mouth and his rocking onto his heels to suggest authority. "Musk looks keen for parental-style approval here with his fingers forming a steepling gesture, pressing together so tightly they look white."

Ahead of the launch, Musk greeted Trump as he arrived at the SpaceX site. They walked towards each other on a dock and extended their arms for a handshake. Musk went in for a hug, but Trump quickly dismissed him with a pat on his arm.

Of the awkward exchange, James said it "signals a currently undefined relationship as far as power parameters are concerned". She added: "It looks exploratory and a little awkward with Musk possibly pushing it too far in terms of friendship signals. "Trump pushes his hand out for a shake as they approach and then pats Elon on his free arm. Elon seems to take this for an invite to hug, leaning in for a kiss on the cheek that sees Trump patting his arm quickly in what is usually a signal to 'break'."

Source: MEGA James said the two have had awkward encounters that have included pats on the back.

James also noted a "parent-child dynamic" as Trump seemingly tried to assert his dominance by giving Musk a pat on the back while he was talking. She said Trump gave the tech mogul a "paternal looking 'approval' pat on the back to register control".

In other instances, James noted strange behavior between the two when they attended a UFC event in NYC together on Saturday. Musk was seen laughing loudly while scrolling on his phone next to Trump, who remained expressionless and directed Musk's attention back to the fight.

Source: MEGA Musk has attended several events with Trump and spoken at his rallies in recent months.

James said the interaction enforced the same parental-type relationship, saying: "When the two men sit together there is still a dad-and-teenager vibe as Elon seems to be studying his screen closely before chuckling at it in the way teens do before their parents tell them to not bring their phone to the dinner table." Similarly, Trump and Musk teamed up with opera singer Chris Macchio for a performance of God Bless America at a party last week – where Musk appeared to be seeking approval before miming the lyrics, James believed.

She said: "Their on-stage karaoke, standing on either side of the opera singer, shows a rather awkward-looking Musk looking to Trump to take his cues before mirroring his gestures as he mimes to the song. "By leading the gesticulation as Musk mirrors him, Trump seems to establish his natural authority here."