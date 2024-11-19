Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg Høiby Arrested on Suspicion of Rape 3 Months After 'Assault' on Woman

Marius Borg Høiby is accused of violating the criminal code "which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act", the statement said, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The son of Princess Mette-Marit has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police have said, months after his "attack" on a woman.

Høiby was arrested on Monday according to police. Their statement continued: "What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act."

This comes after Høiby was detained on August 4 following an apparent violent incident on a woman named Rebecca Helberg Arntsen's apartment in Oslo, Norway, as he was accused of causing bodily harm to the victim, with whom he was having a relationship, police shared.

He was then arrested again in September for violating a restraining order.