Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Son Marius Borg Høiby Arrested on Suspicion of Rape 3 Months After 'Assault' on Woman
The son of Princess Mette-Marit has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police have said, months after his "attack" on a woman.
Marius Borg Høiby is accused of violating the criminal code "which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act", the statement said, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Høiby was arrested on Monday according to police. Their statement continued: "What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act."
This comes after Høiby was detained on August 4 following an apparent violent incident on a woman named Rebecca Helberg Arntsen's apartment in Oslo, Norway, as he was accused of causing bodily harm to the victim, with whom he was having a relationship, police shared.
He was then arrested again in September for violating a restraining order.
According to authorities, on Monday, when the 27-year-old was arrested he was in a car with the alleged victim from the August incident, and the suspicions relating to the August incident now include domestic abuse.
Authorities have not decided whether Høiby will remain in custody.
A week following his August arrest, Høiby admitted to the assault on the woman, whom he referred to as his "girlfriend", however her lawyers have denied this claim.
In a statement issued via Høiby's own lawyer, he claimed Høiby suffers from "several mental disorders" and has "struggled with substance abuse for a long time."
Høiby shared via the statement at the time: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.
"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past."
Høiby added: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police. For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards."
He also apologized to his family for his actions that have "greatly affected" them.
Høiby was born from a relationship prior to the princess' 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, who is the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne.
Haakon broke his silence on his stepson's arrest and told NRK he "would have liked to be at home with his wife today", however, he is in Jamaica, in his role as goodwill ambassador for the UN's development programme.
He added: "I miss her,' and added, "Today, of course, we are thinking of all those affected."
Haakon also made sure to tell the outlet the police and legal system should "be given room to do their job", which he "trusts" will be done in a "good way".
Høiby's mother, who attended a concert on Monday, has yet to respond to the arrest.
