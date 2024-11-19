Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman's Raunchiest Sex Confessions Laid Bare — From 'Strange Fetish' to the Astounding Way Her Husband Handles Her Kinky 'Babygirl' Scenes Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman has been open about her 'fetishes' throughout her acting career. By: Radar Staff Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has taken on many X-rated roles over the years, and her performance in Babygirl is gearing up to be her most sultry to date. The actress has made several bold confessions throughout her career, sharing everything from "fetish" revelations to insider details on filming steamy scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kidman has become known to give insight into filming some of her most iconic steamy roles to date.

Article continues below advertisement

In her latest role, Kidman, 57, plays a successful married CEO who risks her career and family for an affair with a significantly younger man. The erotic drama is apparently so provocative that the actress had to take a break while filming scenes to avoid having any more orgasms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress admitted her husband, Keith Urban, tends to turn a blind eye to her provocative roles.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that wasn't the first time Kidman revealed edgy details about filming sex scenes during her lengthy acting career. During a shocking interview with GQ, she revealed how she's explored many avenues of love – from the ordinary to the "strange sexual fetish stuff".

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I’ve explored obsession, I’ve explored loss and love in terms of being in a grief-stricken place, I’ve explored strange sexual fetish stuff, I’ve explored the mundane aspect of marriage, and monogamy." Kidman also detailed her marriage to country singer Keith Urban as "raw" and "dangerous". The two have been married since 2006, following her marriage to actor Tom Cruise from 1990-2001.

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of her movie roles, Kidman previously told Entertainment Tonight that while her husband is "understanding" of her sex scenes, he is typically unaware of what really goes on in her career. She explained: "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kidman recently said she had to stop filming scenes for her new film 'Babygirl' because she was getting so turned on.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman said Urban also doesn't have much say in the roles she signs up for and only sees her performances after filming has wrapped. The actress continued: "He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in. He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Article continues below advertisement

In September, Kidman appeared in Netflix's The Perfect Couple – where she filmed some steamy scenes with her bestie's ex, Liev Schreiber. However, the Australian actress revealed she asked fellow actress Naomi Watts' permission before doing the scenes, as Schreiber and her were together for 11 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

For Kidman's newest role in Babygirl, RadarOnline.com revealed last month she struggled to shoot sex scenes with her co-stars because she was apparently so turned on. She said she even had to pause filming to take a break from the constant sexual highs.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman said: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me'. "There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more'. Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it. "It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress plays a high-powered CEO who falls for a younger man in her newest film.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman stars as a high-powered company boss, married to Jacob (Antonio Banderas), who falls for a kinky young intern Samuel, played by The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson, 28. Director Halina Reijn admitted she was inspired by Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas' 1992 sexual thriller Basic Instinct, as well as by the story of a woman who had never experienced sexual pleasure in her 25-year marriage. Kidman said she was drawn to the project because it was "an area (she'd) never been" in her career.