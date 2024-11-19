Adele 'Facing Long Road Back' After Diva Developed Ear Infection so Agonizing it Left Her Wanting to Chop It Off

British songbird Adele has been grounded by an agonizing middle ear infection that's made her deaf in one ear as doctors warn the bug may spread to her throat and destroy her singing voice while triggering severe vertigo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A music industry insider said: "This is Adele's worst nightmare. Her multi-octave voice is everything to her, so this infection can affect her entire career."

The 36-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker recently revealed she went partially deaf while battling the stubborn bacterial infection – known as otitis media – described the pain as "worse than childbirth".