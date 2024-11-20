Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Wild Party Exposed: Blood-Stained Sheets, Lubricant, Condoms, Cocaine and Razors

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Shocking video of a wild party Sean 'Diddy' Combs threw in Las Vegas has surfaced.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Shocking video footage of a wild Sean 'Diddy' Combs party has surfaced.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the bombshell footage gave a glimpse into the sordid details of a birthday party the disgraced music mogul threw for rapper Meek Mill's 27th birthday in Las Vegas.

Following the event, the property managed claimed he discovered evidence of a sleazy affair, including cocaine residue, razors, used condoms, blood-stained bedding and half-empty liquor bottles.

The Parisian Palace
Source: YELP

Combs reportedly spent $25,000 to rent out the Parisian Palace for 24-hours.

Combs, 55, threw the star-studded day-long party for Mill, 37, ten years ago on May 3, 2014. The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly dropped $25,000 to rent out the Parisian Palace.

Guests who were seen in the footage included rapper French Montana, 40, and Lil Durk, 32.

The footage was shared by longtime property manager Jason Haight, who detailed the unsavory aftermath of the crazed 24-hour party to the Daily Mail.

video of wild sean diddy combs las vegas party surfaces
Source: MEGA

Combs reportedly rented out the venue to celebrate rapper Meek Mill's 27th birthday in 2014.

He recalled: "The bedrooms the following day were disgusting.

"There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors.

"I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley."

Haight further claimed the party ended around 3 AM and alleged there was "rampant" cocaine use. He estimated he collected around half an ounce of "cocaine" scattered about the property, adding: "I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere."

French Montana
Source: MEGA

Rapper French Montana was said to be among the celebrities seen in the footage from the party.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

At one point in the video, alleged exotic dancers were seen dressed in masks dancing on platforms and a naked woman acted as a serving platter for sushi.

She laid on the center of a mahogany table as party goers picked sushi off her bare body, which had only a thin layer of plastic separating her skin from the food.

Combs' celebrity guests flashed smiles for the camera and posed with friends. In one scene, Combs, Mill and Montana were seen on an elevated platform giving a speech, during which someone from the crowd shouted up at them, asking if there was "liquor up there".

Haight said he was contacted by Combs' personal assistant in April 2014 to inquire about renting the property for Mill's birthday.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

The property manager claimed Combs was 'wasted' and around 900 guests attended the party.

Combs reportedly wanted to rent the venue on the night of the first fight between boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

The property manager continued: "They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation.

"And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else."

He further claimed Combs' team "requested double-sided locks on bedroom doors to be left unlocked for guests' arrival – with two sets to be given to Diddy."

Haight added: "I was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the mansion party and we agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours."

Around 900 guests were said to have attended the wild soiree, with most partaking in the alleged drug activities, including Combs, who Haight described as being "wasted".

The property manager said he agreed to stay on the property while the party was going on, explaining: "I told them I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there."

Combs' team allegedly said cost was not a factor and they even took out an insurance policy covering the house, its contents and any "loss of life". The music mogul even came prepared with his own smoke detectors.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

