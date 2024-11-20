Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Wild Party Exposed: Blood-Stained Sheets, Lubricant, Condoms, Cocaine and Razors

At one point in the video, alleged exotic dancers were seen dressed in masks dancing on platforms and a naked woman acted as a serving platter for sushi.

She laid on the center of a mahogany table as party goers picked sushi off her bare body, which had only a thin layer of plastic separating her skin from the food.

Combs' celebrity guests flashed smiles for the camera and posed with friends. In one scene, Combs, Mill and Montana were seen on an elevated platform giving a speech, during which someone from the crowd shouted up at them, asking if there was "liquor up there".

Haight said he was contacted by Combs' personal assistant in April 2014 to inquire about renting the property for Mill's birthday.