REVEALED: Sneaky Demand Leonardo DiCaprio Made to Guests to Make Sure His 50th Birthday Bash Stayed VERY Secret — After We Revealed his 'Diddy Fear'

Leonardo DiCaprio's sneaky request for his birthday party guests has been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Titanic star took extreme measures to keep his 50th birthday bash under wraps after we revealed his "Diddy party fear".

In the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs being arrested on sex trafficking charges, A-list celebs like DiCaprio were scrutinized over their links to the disgraced music mogul and past attendance at Combs' notorious parties.