Judge Delays Ruling on Whether to Throw Out Trump Hush Money Trial Charges — As Don's Very Controversial New Cabinet Is Unveiled

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money case has delayed his ruling on whether or not to dismiss the president-elect's conviction.

As Trump has been begun announcing his controversial cabinet member selections, the future of his New York criminal case remains in limbo.

While Trump's legal team has pushed for the case – in which he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsified business records – to be dismissed, prosecutors asked for more time to consider their next steps in the wake of Trump, 78, being elected president.