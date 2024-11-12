Your tip
Adele Floors Fans by Declaring She Can Down 25 Bottles of Wine in ONE NIGHT and Stay Sober — And Reveals the Drink That Sends Her 'Vicious'

Adele took a break from drinking alcohol during her divorce.

Nov. 12 2024, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Adele made a shocking confession about her drinking habits while performing at her Las Vegas, Nev., residency over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Adele claimed tequila made her 'aggressive.'

She told the audience: “I don’t drink as much as I’d like to, but in two weeks I’m retiring, I’m going to become a day drinker. The thing is, I can’t really handle liquor in general. I can drink 25 bottles of white wine in one night and I’ll be fine."

She added: “I will have a normal conversation with you."

Adele has a song titled 'I Drink Wine.'

In the past, Adele, 36, has been honest about cutting back on her liquor consumption, but she still is fond of enjoying an adult beverage.

The songstress shared: “Three liquor drinks, and I am 25 sheets to the wind. I am heading to another planet. I better find something else to do because if I don’t make any plans then I’m just going to become a drunk. Tequila makes me aggressive."

She added: “I’m ready to throw punches when I have tequila. It makes me f------ vicious. I have hangover anxiety for about five days after. I steer very clear away from tequila. I just can’t handle it, which is crazy because again because I’m a Brit and I can drink anyone under the table.”

The "Turning Tables'' singer later joked with the crowd about the struggles of aging.

Adele cheekily said: “I think I am a narcissist. I am coming to realize that as I approach 40. At least I know. But I see that as a positive thing.”

Adele called her period of sobriety 'boring.'

RadarOnline.com previously reported Adele gave her audience advice in the past about preventing withdrawal symptoms after a night out.

She said: "Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink. I'm British. The key to being able to drink all day and all night is to have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water, you have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water. So you're hydrating while you dehydrate."

Audibly cheers ran through the purpose-built outdoor arena as she asked: “Are any of you drunk though?”

Adele teased her retirement after wrapping her Las Vegas residency.

In 2021, Adele admitted to Oprah Winfrey she wasn't consuming booze while going through her divorce, but she has since ended her dry streak.

She stated: “I can’t wait to have a drink on Sunday. Oh my God. Putting the show together is crazy. I can’t believe we chose to do it for fun.”

The mom-of-one added: “It’s so high pressure, and I get very, very stressed. Although I will tell you something, I know I need to do a couple of songs, but I also just like talking to people. Sorry, I don’t really get out of the house very much.”

