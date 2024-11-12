Adele Floors Fans by Declaring She Can Down 25 Bottles of Wine in ONE NIGHT and Stay Sober — And Reveals the Drink That Sends Her 'Vicious'

In the past, Adele, 36, has been honest about cutting back on her liquor consumption, but she still is fond of enjoying an adult beverage.

The songstress shared: “Three liquor drinks, and I am 25 sheets to the wind. I am heading to another planet. I better find something else to do because if I don’t make any plans then I’m just going to become a drunk. Tequila makes me aggressive."

She added: “I’m ready to throw punches when I have tequila. It makes me f------ vicious. I have hangover anxiety for about five days after. I steer very clear away from tequila. I just can’t handle it, which is crazy because again because I’m a Brit and I can drink anyone under the table.”