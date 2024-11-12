Home > Omg > Elon Musk Trump’s 'Chief Counsel' Elon Musk Accused of Making 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Cry When He Hosted Show — After He Slammed 'Dying' Program in Wake of Don's Win Source: MEGA Musk left an 'SNL' in tears when he hosted in 2021. By: Bryan Brunati Nov. 12 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Elon Musk continues to make people upset left and right, including a Saturday Night Live star who he left in tears when he hosted the show. RadarOnline.com can reveal Chloe Fineman had a brutal encounter with the Tesla CEO in 2021, during which he completely shut down a sketch she spent all night writing.

Source: MEGA Musk left a 'Saturday Night Live' star in tears when he hosted in 2021.

Following Dana Carvey's impression of Musk on the sketch comedy show just days after Donald Trump's victory, the controversial billionaire raged on his own platform, X. He stated: "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala [Harris] before the election only helped sink her campaign further."

Source: @SNL/YOUTUBE The billionaire slammed the sketch comedy show after Dana Carvey impersonated him.

During his portrayal, Carvey, as Musk, joked: "America's gonna be like one of my rockets: You know, they're super cool and super fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies." After Musk's clap-back on X, SNL star Fineman hit back in a now-deleted TikTok.

Source: MEGA Fineman said Musk was 'butt hurt' before revealing he made her 'cry'.

The 36-year-old shared: “I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about SNL and his impression. But I’m like, ‘You’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?'” The comedian then revealed Musk was the anonymous celebrity host that her co-star Bowen Yang had previously accused of making “multiple cast members cry” because “he hated the ideas”. Fineman continued: "And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.

“But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch.” Fineman went on to explained she showed Musk a potential sketch for him when he hosted, but he was not about it at all. She recalled: “I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, joke.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.'"

Source: @SNL/YOUTUBE The Telsa CEO called the long-running program as 'unfunny'.

According to Fineman, the sketch did end up making it onto the program, and she praised Musk as "really funny" in it. However, she added: "Have a little manners here."

Following Fineman's accusations, Musk once again took it to X to respond, and said: "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried. "I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so fucking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end."

Musk is expected to become a "key" advisor in Trump's cabinet following the former reality star's victory over Vice President Harris. It comes after the 53-year-old paid for nearly an entire $175million bill for Trump's 2024 campaign, which included everything from a direct-mail program to digital advertising.