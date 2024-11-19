Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Victims' Attorney Tony Buzbee Hit With Accusation He's Using False Rape Allegations to 'Shake Down Celebs, Politicians and Business Moguls'
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has played a key role in several sexual assault cases against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of extorting celebs.
The suit, filed by an anonymous public figure in court on Monday, accused Buzbee of using false rape allegations to "shake down innocent celebrities, politicians and businesspeople" with any connection to the indicted rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The suit was filed in Los Angeles court on Monday, according to Law 360.
On Monday, RadarOnline.com revealed a "high profile celebrity" going by "John Doe" was suing Buzbee, who is currently repping more than 120 of the disgraced rapper's alleged victims.
Combs is currently being held at the "hellhole" Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.
Buzbee’s law firm has filed numerous civil lawsuits against Combs since his September arrest.
The plantiff accused the attorney of "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums" from him, threatening to file a lawsuit filled with "wildly false horrific allegations" unless he pays.
The celeb, who claimed to have attended various events with the Combs, alleged Buzbee and his firm threatened to reveal "entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault – including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female – against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands".
- 'Panicked' Diddy Hammered With Fresh Legal Onslaught: Jailed Rapper Facing Lawsuits From 50 More Sexual Assault 'Victims' — Including Minors, Men and Women
- Diddy Accused of Running Child Audition Sex Abuse Network: 'More Than 120 Victims Targeted — Including 9-Year-Old'
- Fresh Wave of Diddy Horrors: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper, 54, Accused of Raping Seven More Victims — Including Girl Aged 13 'Brutalised With Help of Male and Female Celebs Following MTV VMA After-Party'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Attorneys from the L.A. law firm Quinn Emanuel, who filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of the unnamed celebrity, claimed Buzbee "capitalizes on the bravery of those victims who came forward".
The unnamed plantiff's lawyers added: "Defendants devised a scheme to obtain payments through the use of coercive threats from anyone with any ties to Combs — no matter how remote.
"Defendants claim to be investigating the facts, but the reality is they are finding deep pockets and trying to smear all of them with the same brush."
The lawsuit further claimed Buzbee's demand letters accused the plaintiff of raping both males and females while they were drugged at parties hosted by Combs – known as "Freak Offs".
Buzbee said he and his firm wouldn't "allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers [to] intimidate or silence sexual survivors" and cautioned that a lawsuit against the unnamed plaintiff was imminent.
The Houston attorney wrote in a statement: "It is obvious that the frivolous lawsuit filed against my firm is an aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients.
"That effort is a gross miscalculation. I am a U.S. Marine. I won’t be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients. Since our professional efforts at resolution obviously have failed, we will instead disclose the demand letters we sent at the time we filed suit."
Buzbee’s over two dozen civil lawsuits have implicated other celebrities in assaults that took place during Combs' parties, though many of these individuals have not been named.
The music mogul's attorneys have denied Buzbee’s allegations, saying: "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.