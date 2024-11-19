Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Victims' Attorney Tony Buzbee Hit With Accusation He's Using False Rape Allegations to 'Shake Down Celebs, Politicians and Business Moguls'

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has played a key role in several sexual assault cases against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of extorting celebs.

The suit, filed by an anonymous public figure in court on Monday, accused Buzbee of using false rape allegations to "shake down innocent celebrities, politicians and businesspeople" with any connection to the indicted rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.