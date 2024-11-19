Hugh Jackman Divorce Bombshell as the Sneaky Video That Blew Apart His Marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness Is Revealed
The reason behind Huge Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce has seemingly been confirmed due to a blink-and-you'll-miss-it video "like" on Instagram.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Furness, from her private Instagram account, gave a like to a post which claimed her famous husband was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch" of their relationship.
The post, shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, was also commented on by Furness's friend Amanda de Cadenet, who wrote: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
A source shared: "It's almost a relief that this has come out, especially for Deb. She's had to field so many questions about Sutton [Foster] this past month, it's been incredibly hard on her.
"This was a situation that absolutely broke her heart, her marriage and her family and she's doing everything she can to get over it."
Jackson, 56, and Sutton Foster, 49, co-starred in the stage production of The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023. Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October, after long denying any romance with the Deadpool & Wolverine star.
The insider told Us Weekly: "Now it's out in the open, there's a sense of liberation as [Furness] can finally speak about a deeply traumatic time time in her life.
"She almost couldn't believe it with her own eyes when she saw how close he and Sutton were getting, but she had her suspicions early on."
According to the source, Furness is now in a much better place: "She's rediscovering herself and the sky's the limit. So much of her world has focused on Hugh and the kids, she's trying all kinds of new things, including writing. Even though it will always be hard seeing him with Sutton, she's moved on from her post-divorce blues and at least he tried to be respectful by keeping things a guarded secret with Sutton."
Jackman and Furness married in 1996 before parting ways in 2023. During their relationship they adopted two kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
- Hugh Jackman 'Lawyering Up' As He’s 'Set to Lose More Than $100Million in Divorce Deal' Amid 'Affair' Claims with 'New Girlfriend' Sutton Foster
- Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Breaks Silence for The First Time Since Shock Split
- Hugh Jackman Desperate to Sell NYC Home, Slashes Price by $9 Million Months Before Shock Split From Wife Deborra-lee
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A source previously claimed Foster's relationship with Jackman is the reason the actor and Furness [separated].
They shared: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now."
As for Jackson, the insider makes clear he "never wanted to hurt [Furness] and he knows he deserves all of the bad press he gets".
The source continued: "He's sad it's come out like this and he's really torn because he still cares about Deb, but he understands why one of her friends would lash out like this..."
However, the A-list star is still said to be "lawyering up" in preparation for his divorce fight which is expected to cost him over $100million.
A legal source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra.
"[Jackman is] bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems that there was some crossover in his relationships with Sutton and Deborra. Things could get very ugly, and very expensive, very quickly."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.