Caged 'Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Is 'Worshipped' Like a God By Fellow Male Inmates — Who are 'Fighting to Make His Bed Every Morning'

Photo of Sean Diddy Combs.
Source: MEGA

The music mogul is awaiting his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has fellow inmates "fighting to make his bed every morning" as he is being "worshipped" like a God in jail.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the disgraced rapper's time behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he waits for his trial to begin in May 2025.

sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently behind bars on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Since September 2024, Combs, 55, has been sitting behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

According to an inmate recently incarcerated with Combs, the disgraced rapper is in "good spirits" despite the growing list of lawsuits against him.

The inmate claimed that Combs is trying to spread the joy to fellow inmates and added: "He's not crying about nothing. His energy is super strong.”

The inmate continued: “He's got a good attitude. He always wants everybody to be happy. He’ll make a dude smile. He wants to make sure everybody's happy. There's one thing he does when he walks around every day. He'll look at you and say, ‘Smile man!’”

While Combs might not living the luxurious life he was used to before being thrown behind bars, he does have "inmate groupies who make his bed."

The fellow inmate claimed: “Dudes would be jealous of another dude because he [Diddy] was closer to another dude.”

sean diddy combs accused using his family birthday manipulate jury
Source: MEGA

An inmate claimed that Diddy is "not in a dangerous space."

The inmate inside also described Combs' current arrangement and claimed he's "not in a dangerous space."

According to the inmate: "He's not around nobody that's acting tough. Everybody's chillin'.”

Sean Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, federal agents allegedly raided Combs' jail cell and seized his handwritten notes intended for his legal team.

The shamed rapper's lawyers claimed prosecutors obtained attorney-client privileged material, which allegedly contained information about his upcoming trial in May 2025.

sean diddy combs ellen degeneres dancing hard blisters freak off parties
Source: YOUTUBE/TheEllenShow

Federal agents allegedly raided Combs' jail cell and seized his handwritten notes.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the confiscated material contained Combs' handwritten notes to his legal team, which outlined defense witnesses and strategies for his trial.

Agnifilo said the feds admitted to seizing the notes, claiming the action breached Combs' Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

He explained in court documents viewed by Billboard: "This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs' [constitutional] rights.

"The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee's work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.

As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.

His lawyer previously stated: "In court, the truth will prevail that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy with celebs including Leonardo Di Caprio at a 1998 Labor Day party.

