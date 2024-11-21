Inside Liam Payne's Private Funeral Service: Cheryl's Tears, 'Generosity' Eulogies, Choir Performances... and Meaning of 'Mystery' Wreath
Liam Payne's closed funeral service heard he needs to be remembered not as a tragic boybander – but as a "generous son, father and brother", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late One Direction star, 31, was laid to rest during a celebrity-packed service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, south-east England, more than a month after he plunged to his death from the third-storey balcony of a hotel suite in Argentina while high on a cocktail of drugs including "pink cocaine".
Inside the humble church was his ex Cheryl, 41 – bundled up against the cold in a £2,000 velvet-trimmed wool coat by London-based brand Liberowe, accessorised with designer sunglasses and a £950 Christian Louboutin patent clutch.
She split with Payne in 2018, a little over a year after their seven-year-old son Bear, and RadarOnline.com she is believed to have planned her ex’s send-off with his parents Geoff and Karen.
Payne's mom and dad were seen sharing hugs with X Factor mogul Simon Cowell, 65, who “discovered” Payne by putting him in One Direction on the 2010 run of the show.
His former bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, also 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, put aside years of feuds and differences to reunite for their old friend’s funeral.
Details of Payne's send-off were shrouded in secrecy until just before his final goodbye.
When news broke of its location crowds lined the streets from 1pm wanting to pay tribute to the star.
A white horse-drawn carriage carrying Payne's coffin arrived after a raft of A-list guests entered the church through a doorway adorned with candle lanterns and white roses.
On top of Payne's dark blue casket were two wreaths – a red and white one fom his parents bearing the word 'son', and another made up of blue and white flowers that said 'Daddy' – from little Bear.
The service was closed, but we can now reveal the contents of the eulogies that made sunglasses-wearing Cheryl choke with tears.
A friend said: "The service was beautiful but for everyone inside the church, the loss of Liam is still unfathomable.
"A choir performed during the service and Liam’s personality shone through in all of the details.
"The readings given during the service were incredibly personal and painted a picture of what Liam was really like.
"He was kind, generous and put everyone else first. The service was centred on this.
"Liam as a son, a brother and a father. The man that he was behind closed doors. The man who went out of his way to help others. The fact he is no longer with us is still incomprehensible."
A choir also sang inside the church as Payne's nearest and dearest struggled to come to terms with their loss.
Those closest to Liam gave readings focused on the singer's famous generosity – which saw him give away huge chunks of his fortune to sick children in the years leading up to his death.
The order of service for Payne's funeral revealed donations made in his name would go to the world-famous Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London to build a new cancer center.
In the hours after Payne’s funeral, it was reported charitable donations across the UK soared – and the hospital paid tribute to the singer by posting online that his big-hearted "legacy" would live on through the good that will be done with his funeral donations.
Payne's funeral was filled with other personal touches – including a nod to his obsession with Batman.
The tragic star is said to have been fixated on the movie vigilante, prompting a string of cars that arrived at his final goodbye bearing a Batman sticker.
Mourners were initially puzzled by a 'mystery' wreath that appeared during his funeral, showing ten pin bowls being knocked over.
It’s not known who placed the wreath at the church on a white stand, but we can reveal it was a reference to Payne’s lifelong love of bowling.
Payne spent his birthday in August bowling with his family and actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25.
It was only weeks before he plunged 45ft to his death from the balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.
Payne had been on holiday with his 25-year-old actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy until she left two days before his passing to return to her home in the US.
Insiders say Cheryl has vowed to ensure Bear will never forget his father.
Payne died instantly and had multiple drugs including crack cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, according to toxicology reports, and a source said Payne’s ex was “struggling” with the idea of having to one day address the brutal reality of his death with their little boy.
They added: "Cheryl is devastated. She has her own grief but she also has a little boy who won't see his daddy again and that is just heartbreaking.
"While she and Liam split along time ago, they were bonded over their love of Bear.
"Liam died in such a horrible way but the family wanted to remember him in the most perfect way possible."
