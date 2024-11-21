Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

Inside Liam Payne's Private Funeral Service: Cheryl's Tears, 'Generosity' Eulogies, Choir Performances... and Meaning of 'Mystery' Wreath

inside liam paynes private funeral service generosity tributes cheryls grief speeches choir performance and meaning of mystery wreath pp
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's funeral is believed to have been organized by his ex Cheryl along with his parents.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne's closed funeral service heard he needs to be remembered not as a tragic boybander – but as a "generous son, father and brother", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late One Direction star, 31, was laid to rest during a celebrity-packed service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, south-east England, more than a month after he plunged to his death from the third-storey balcony of a hotel suite in Argentina while high on a cocktail of drugs including "pink cocaine".

Article continues below advertisement
Cheryl Cole
Source: MEGA

Sunglasses-clad Cheryl was choked with tears inside the service.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the humble church was his ex Cheryl, 41 – bundled up against the cold in a £2,000 velvet-trimmed wool coat by London-based brand Liberowe, accessorised with designer sunglasses and a £950 Christian Louboutin patent clutch.

She split with Payne in 2018, a little over a year after their seven-year-old son Bear, and RadarOnline.com she is believed to have planned her ex’s send-off with his parents Geoff and Karen.

Payne's mom and dad were seen sharing hugs with X Factor mogul Simon Cowell, 65, who “discovered” Payne by putting him in One Direction on the 2010 run of the show.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, also 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, put aside years of feuds and differences to reunite for their old friend’s funeral.

Details of Payne's send-off were shrouded in secrecy until just before his final goodbye.

Article continues below advertisement
Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell shared hugs with Payne’s parents Geoff and Karen outside St Mary's church.

Article continues below advertisement

When news broke of its location crowds lined the streets from 1pm wanting to pay tribute to the star.

A white horse-drawn carriage carrying Payne's coffin arrived after a raft of A-list guests entered the church through a doorway adorned with candle lanterns and white roses.

On top of Payne's dark blue casket were two wreaths – a red and white one fom his parents bearing the word 'son', and another made up of blue and white flowers that said 'Daddy' – from little Bear.

The service was closed, but we can now reveal the contents of the eulogies that made sunglasses-wearing Cheryl choke with tears.

A friend said: "The service was beautiful but for everyone inside the church, the loss of Liam is still unfathomable.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral coffin
Source: MEGA

Payne's dark blue casket was heaped with white roses.

Article continues below advertisement

"A choir performed during the service and Liam’s personality shone through in all of the details.

"The readings given during the service were incredibly personal and painted a picture of what Liam was really like.

"He was kind, generous and put everyone else first. The service was centred on this.

"Liam as a son, a brother and a father. The man that he was behind closed doors. The man who went out of his way to help others. The fact he is no longer with us is still incomprehensible."

A choir also sang inside the church as Payne's nearest and dearest struggled to come to terms with their loss.

Those closest to Liam gave readings focused on the singer's famous generosity – which saw him give away huge chunks of his fortune to sick children in the years leading up to his death.

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles james corden funeral

James Corden was also among the raft of A-listers who turned up to mourn Payne.

MORE ON:
EXCLUSIVES

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The order of service for Payne's funeral revealed donations made in his name would go to the world-famous Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London to build a new cancer center.

In the hours after Payne’s funeral, it was reported charitable donations across the UK soared – and the hospital paid tribute to the singer by posting online that his big-hearted "legacy" would live on through the good that will be done with his funeral donations.

Payne's funeral was filled with other personal touches – including a nod to his obsession with Batman.

Article continues below advertisement
niall horan liam payne funeral
Source: MEGA

Niall Horan was among the One Direction lads who put aside differences to reunite for Payne's send-off.

Article continues below advertisement

The tragic star is said to have been fixated on the movie vigilante, prompting a string of cars that arrived at his final goodbye bearing a Batman sticker.

Mourners were initially puzzled by a 'mystery' wreath that appeared during his funeral, showing ten pin bowls being knocked over.

It’s not known who placed the wreath at the church on a white stand, but we can reveal it was a reference to Payne’s lifelong love of bowling.

Payne spent his birthday in August bowling with his family and actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25.

It was only weeks before he plunged 45ft to his death from the balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral casket
Source: MEGA

Bear's simple wreath.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne had been on holiday with his 25-year-old actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy until she left two days before his passing to return to her home in the US.

Insiders say Cheryl has vowed to ensure Bear will never forget his father.

Payne died instantly and had multiple drugs including crack cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, according to toxicology reports, and a source said Payne’s ex was “struggling” with the idea of having to one day address the brutal reality of his death with their little boy.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral booklet
Source: MEGA

The order of service for Payne's farewell revealed any donations in his name were going to build a new cancer center for sick kids.

They added: "Cheryl is devastated. She has her own grief but she also has a little boy who won't see his daddy again and that is just heartbreaking.

"While she and Liam split along time ago, they were bonded over their love of Bear.

"Liam died in such a horrible way but the family wanted to remember him in the most perfect way possible."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.