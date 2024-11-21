Inside Liam Payne's Private Funeral Service: Cheryl's Tears, 'Generosity' Eulogies, Choir Performances... and Meaning of 'Mystery' Wreath

Inside the humble church was his ex Cheryl, 41 – bundled up against the cold in a £2,000 velvet-trimmed wool coat by London-based brand Liberowe, accessorised with designer sunglasses and a £950 Christian Louboutin patent clutch.

She split with Payne in 2018, a little over a year after their seven-year-old son Bear, and RadarOnline.com she is believed to have planned her ex’s send-off with his parents Geoff and Karen.

Payne's mom and dad were seen sharing hugs with X Factor mogul Simon Cowell, 65, who “discovered” Payne by putting him in One Direction on the 2010 run of the show.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, also 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, put aside years of feuds and differences to reunite for their old friend’s funeral.

Details of Payne's send-off were shrouded in secrecy until just before his final goodbye.