Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

How Liam Payne's 'Intimate' Bond With Young Fame-Hungry Waiter He Took Drugs With Could Have Led to Singer's Pink Cocaine-Fueled Balcony Plunge Death

Composite photo of Liam Payne
Source: tiktok/@weststudiosargentina

Liam Payne's friendship with waiter has been scrutinized as family prepare for funeral.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne's "intimate" bond with a fame-hungry waiter he took drugs with may have cost him his life, insiders have claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Braian Nahuel Paiz's role in the One Direction singer's death in Buenos Aires last month has come under further scrutiny, as the star's family prepare for his funeral this week.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne crazed final hours exposed
Source: MEGA

Payne took drugs with fame-seeking Argentian waiter.

Article continues below advertisement

It's now been claimed the 24-year-old waiter and fame-seeker has gone off radar since he was charged last week by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office in Argentina, along with two other suspects, hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, 21, and Payne's associate, Roger 'Rogelio' Nores.

According to a co-worker at Paiz's restaurant Cabana Las Lilas, he was a "cool guy" but had a "problem" with drugs, therefore a potentially devastating influence on Payne.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne death probe innocent item drugs side effects not suicide
Source: MEGA

Payne was just 31 when he fell to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking to the DailyMail anonymously, they said: "Braian was a good friend of mine. He was a cool guy, and he stayed at my home many times. But he had his problems with cocaine. And now he's turned his phone off.

"No one working here has been able to contact him."

Another colleague at the restaurant claims Paiz used to drink at the Hard Rock Cafe after his shifts at Las Lilas ended.

They added: "He was extroverted, smiley — rarely alone."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: extratv / YouTube

A hotel worker and a drug dealer were revealed as two of the three men arrested over the death of Payne.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

A childhood friend named Aldana described Paiz as an "outgoing boy who liked to take ecstacy."

Paiz is believed to have encountered Payne three times during this trip to the Argentinian capital, having first met the singer while working at his restaurant.

During their first meeting, Payne later asked Paiz's contact details to buy drugs before meeting up again later that night.

In their second meeting, Paiz visited Payne's hotel room, where he would fall to his death three days later from its third floor balcony, for another drugs session.

But Paiz claims he never supplied the singer with drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne hotel ghouls
Source: MEGA

Payne's funeral is expected to take place this week.

Article continues below advertisement

In his only interview for an Argentinian TV outlet, he said: "I never took drugs to him. I have messages where he's offering me money because he was apparently used to offering me money for everything — but I never accepted anything."

However, the Argentina attorney general insists Piaz is responsible for distributing "two clearly verified supplies (of cocaine) during two different times" — seemingly his two visits to Payne, who was just 31.

Another twist came when Paiz told Argentina TV the pair shared an "intimate" moment together.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne funeral details revealed
Source: MEGA

Fans pay tribute to Payne following his tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

But he later clarified on Instagram: "I never had sex with anyone" which he later deleted.

The third meeting was when Payne took a car to Paiz's house in a bid to tempt him back to his hotel, but the waiter turned down his offer as he had to work.

That was the last time Paiz saw the former boyband star.

After hearing of Payne's tragic death, Paiz posted a tribute message on his Instagram, alongside two selfies.

But his post was met with rage by Payne's fans, who blame him for supplying the singer drugs that led to his death.

One user commented: "You are a murderer," while another ranted: "THIS IS SICK".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.