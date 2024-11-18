How Liam Payne's 'Intimate' Bond With Young Fame-Hungry Waiter He Took Drugs With Could Have Led to Singer's Pink Cocaine-Fueled Balcony Plunge Death
Liam Payne's "intimate" bond with a fame-hungry waiter he took drugs with may have cost him his life, insiders have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Braian Nahuel Paiz's role in the One Direction singer's death in Buenos Aires last month has come under further scrutiny, as the star's family prepare for his funeral this week.
It's now been claimed the 24-year-old waiter and fame-seeker has gone off radar since he was charged last week by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office in Argentina, along with two other suspects, hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, 21, and Payne's associate, Roger 'Rogelio' Nores.
According to a co-worker at Paiz's restaurant Cabana Las Lilas, he was a "cool guy" but had a "problem" with drugs, therefore a potentially devastating influence on Payne.
Speaking to the DailyMail anonymously, they said: "Braian was a good friend of mine. He was a cool guy, and he stayed at my home many times. But he had his problems with cocaine. And now he's turned his phone off.
"No one working here has been able to contact him."
Another colleague at the restaurant claims Paiz used to drink at the Hard Rock Cafe after his shifts at Las Lilas ended.
They added: "He was extroverted, smiley — rarely alone."
A childhood friend named Aldana described Paiz as an "outgoing boy who liked to take ecstacy."
Paiz is believed to have encountered Payne three times during this trip to the Argentinian capital, having first met the singer while working at his restaurant.
During their first meeting, Payne later asked Paiz's contact details to buy drugs before meeting up again later that night.
In their second meeting, Paiz visited Payne's hotel room, where he would fall to his death three days later from its third floor balcony, for another drugs session.
But Paiz claims he never supplied the singer with drugs.
In his only interview for an Argentinian TV outlet, he said: "I never took drugs to him. I have messages where he's offering me money because he was apparently used to offering me money for everything — but I never accepted anything."
However, the Argentina attorney general insists Piaz is responsible for distributing "two clearly verified supplies (of cocaine) during two different times" — seemingly his two visits to Payne, who was just 31.
Another twist came when Paiz told Argentina TV the pair shared an "intimate" moment together.
But he later clarified on Instagram: "I never had sex with anyone" which he later deleted.
The third meeting was when Payne took a car to Paiz's house in a bid to tempt him back to his hotel, but the waiter turned down his offer as he had to work.
That was the last time Paiz saw the former boyband star.
After hearing of Payne's tragic death, Paiz posted a tribute message on his Instagram, alongside two selfies.
But his post was met with rage by Payne's fans, who blame him for supplying the singer drugs that led to his death.
One user commented: "You are a murderer," while another ranted: "THIS IS SICK".
