'The Hills' Star Kristin Cavallari Reveals Identity of Her 'Hottest Hookup' — And It's a Huge Hollywood Action Hunk
Kristin Cavallari's close friend Justin Anderson shared the identity of the reality star's most attractive romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Suspect's hottest hookup, that she never told anybody about, was Jason Statham," Anderson said while participating in the viral TikTok trend.
The mom-of-three quickly replied: "Omg, Justin."
Statham has been in a relationship with supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, but some reports claim Statham and Cavallari's rendezvous occurred in 2009.
Since breaking up with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, Cavallari has been candid about her dating life post-divorce.
Cavallari discussed the changes in her habits during an episode of her podcast, stating: "Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f------ over Hollywood in general. I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me... But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people."
Cavallari added: "Three years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah.'"
Four years after ending things with the NFL star, the blonde beauty was linked to influencer Mark Estes, but the pair split in September after just seven months together.
During an episode of her podcast, "Lets Be Honest," Cavallari alluded to their 13-year age gap contributing to the end of their courtship.
She said: “I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right. It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”
The author explained: “I just know long term he needs to experience life. He’s young, I mean, he is. I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience. I look back on when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me between then. Those are crucial years; those are formative years. This is when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.”
As the entrepreneur continues to build her life as a single parent, Cutler is dealing with the consequences of his actions after getting a DUI. RadarOnline previously reported a source claimed the blonde beauty was relived the public can see the former Chicago Bears quarterback's true colors after his recent arrest.
A source said: "Kristin isn't happy about what happened. But she's thrilled the world can now see that being married to Jay wasn't a walk in the park."
The friend revealed: "She's still bitter about the whole thing and regrets she ever said 'I do' to this man. It gives her great satisfaction to know the world has finally seen Jay for what he is a total loser."
Despite the source's claims, Cavallari publicly supported her former partner while discussing his discretion on her podcast.
Cavallari stressed: “I do, of course, wish Jay the best and hope he gets the help he needs, but that is the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."