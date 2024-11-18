'The Hills' Star Kristin Cavallari Reveals Identity of Her 'Hottest Hookup' — And It's a Huge Hollywood Action Hunk

Four years after ending things with the NFL star, the blonde beauty was linked to influencer Mark Estes, but the pair split in September after just seven months together.

During an episode of her podcast, "Lets Be Honest," Cavallari alluded to their 13-year age gap contributing to the end of their courtship.

She said: “I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right. It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”

The author explained: “I just know long term he needs to experience life. He’s young, I mean, he is. I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience. I look back on when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me between then. Those are crucial years; those are formative years. This is when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.”