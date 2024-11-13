Liam Payne 'Sent' Ex Maya Henry and her Family 'Explicit Images of Himself and Threatened Revenge Porn' Before Singer's Drug-Fueled Death
Late pop star Liam Payne allegedly sent his ex-fiancée and her family explicit images of himself before his drug-fueled death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a week before the former One Direction star died, ex-fiancée Maya Henry's attorney fired off a cease and desist letter to Payne, his lawyers and his agents, after he allegedly bombarded her and her family with "unsolicited and disturbing" photos and videos of himself.
The cease and desist letter was sent on October 9, one week before Payne, 31, fell to his death from his third floor hotel room balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Henry's cease and desist letter alleged the former boy band member "repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya’s family members".
The alleged images reportedly included "pictures of his genitals and various videos of Mr. Payne performing disturbing sexual acts on himself", according to PageSix.
The cease and desist further accused Payne of "actively communicating" with third parties to distribute "intimate visual material" showing Henry in a "intimate fashion".
Henry's lawyers claimed on October 6 – three days before the notice was sent and 10 days before Payne's death – she received a direct message on Instagram from an unnamed woman claiming to be close with her ex-boyfriend.
According to the outlet, the DM read: "The main reason I reached out is because he started blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email, and when I asked who it was, he started asking me if I wanted nudes of you/ his current gf."
In response to Payne's alleged email, the woman claimed she replied "absolutely not" and wanted to give Henry "a heads up that he offered that".
Payne allegedly sent another message to the woman, writing: "Send me f---ing and sucking vids. Did I ever send you ones of Maya? ?? or any of my exes?"
The "current gf" referenced in the DM is Kate Cassidy, who traveled to Argentina with Payne but left the country days before his death citing a desire to return home after the trip had been extended several days.
Additionally, the woman claimed Cassidy previously reached out to her to question why her number was blocked in Payne's phone.
She wrote to Henry: "I stopped answering him for a while and he messaged me on an iCloud account, a few different phone numbers as well as a Snapchat (account)."
Henry's cease and desist letter warned her attorneys were prepared to take "criminal action" or file a civil lawsuit against the singer, seeking punitive damages for an unspecified amount.
In a shocking twist, Henry's attorneys told Payne and his team they had 10 business days to respond to the receipt of the letter, acknowledging he would cease and desist "from taking any actions that may relate directly or indirectly to the dissemination, communication or transfer of the alleged images".
It remains unclear whether Payne or his team responded to the cease and desist letter. He died within the 10 day deadline.
