Liam Payne 'Sent' Ex Maya Henry and her Family 'Explicit Images of Himself and Threatened Revenge Porn' Before Singer's Drug-Fueled Death

Late pop star Liam Payne allegedly sent his ex-fiancée and her family explicit images of himself before his drug-fueled death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a week before the former One Direction star died, ex-fiancée Maya Henry's attorney fired off a cease and desist letter to Payne, his lawyers and his agents, after he allegedly bombarded her and her family with "unsolicited and disturbing" photos and videos of himself.

The cease and desist letter was sent on October 9, one week before Payne, 31, fell to his death from his third floor hotel room balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.