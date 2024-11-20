Zayn Malik's Final Heartbreaking Gesture for Liam Payne Revealed As Singer Hails Tragic Bandmate for Helping Him Through 'The Most Difficult Times'

Grieving Zayn Malik has poured out his heart to tragic bandmate Liam Payne in an emotional final message telling how the singer guided him through the "most difficult times".

The much-loved singer left his legion of loyal fans bereft last month when he fell to his death from the third floor of his hotel suite in Argentina, aged 31, RadarOnline can reveal.

After an agonizing wait for his parents in South America, Liam's body will finally be laid to rest today in the UK and Zayn has moved his tour dates so that he can pay his final respects to the star, who he said "supported me through some of the most difficult times in my life".