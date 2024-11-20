Zayn Malik's Final Heartbreaking Gesture for Liam Payne Revealed As Singer Hails Tragic Bandmate for Helping Him Through 'The Most Difficult Times'
Grieving Zayn Malik has poured out his heart to tragic bandmate Liam Payne in an emotional final message telling how the singer guided him through the "most difficult times".
The much-loved singer left his legion of loyal fans bereft last month when he fell to his death from the third floor of his hotel suite in Argentina, aged 31, RadarOnline can reveal.
After an agonizing wait for his parents in South America, Liam's body will finally be laid to rest today in the UK and Zayn has moved his tour dates so that he can pay his final respects to the star, who he said "supported me through some of the most difficult times in my life".
Zayn decided to postpone his UK tour dates, which were due to start this week so that he can attend Liam's funeral along with One Direction stars, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.
Paying tribute to the dad-of-one following his tragic death, Zayn admitted he "never got to thank" the late star for supporting him through some of the "most difficult" in his life.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.
"When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong.
"Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what l'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye."
We told earlier this month how Malik was top of his former bandmates' watch list after he postponed a tour in the wake of Payne's death.
The remaining 1D stars have formed a new Whatsapp group so they can check in on each other.
A source revealed: "Liam's death has brought into sharp focus just how low someone can sink in almost plain sight and the lads have vowed that they won't let that happen again. Zayn has struggled for years with his well-being and has even admitted that he rarely goes out if he's not feeling too great."
"He lives in the US now but he comes from a real blue-collar family back in Bradford – an industrial town in the north of England where his sisters and parents still live and he doesn't get back as often as he'd like.
"They have all agreed to make regular contact with one another from now and Zayn is the top priority due to his vulnerabilities."
