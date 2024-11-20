Kanye West 'Intent on Cloning Himself' as 'Insane' Rapper Obsessed With Elon Musk Files String of Biological Trademark Applications
Loopy Kanye West "wants to live on beyond death" by storing his DNA in a special facility so he can be cloned in the future.
There are currently no laws in the US that ban the practice, unlike other countries including the UK and Australia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the hip-hop giant is exploring the possibility of creating a Kanye 2.0.
He has trademarked his details with the US Patent and Trademark Office in the field of "biological cloning".
Kanye is a big fan of Tesla boss Elon Musk who believes the world is "doomed" without a population explosion over the next few years.
Dozens of high-profile celebs and the super-rich are lodging tissue with space-age cyro-labs so their DNA can be stored in ice tanks for decades until the time comes when the cloning of humans could become ethically acceptable.
Other moneybags personalities are also storing DNA from pets so they can clone their beloved dog or cat which is seen as the first step towards the mass-cloning of animals and humans.
An industry source said: "Creating pets is the immediate future of cloning. While the world's attention is focused on whether scientists should be allowed to clone human embryos, pets will come first.
"But there is also a movement towards people wishing to clone themselves in the future with those with the means to afford it, storing their tissue samples in top security medical facilities. Kanye is apparently one of the stars who wants to live on beyond death. It's insane."
West also wants to launch his own brand of whiskey.
But he's reeling again after being hit with a new drink spiking and sexual assault lawsuit which could sour his plan.
The hip-hop legend is furious after his finances dipped and he was ejected from the billionaires' club.
Now he's hanging his hat on raking in the cash once more with a new venture he hopes will become a global-selling liquor bra
But the booze plan comes at the time Kanye has been hit with serious allegations of sexual assault by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.
According to an updated lawsuit filed by Pisciotta last month, West allegedly drugged and raped her during a party hosted by Sean 'P Diddy' Combs.
Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans star, first sued West in June 2024, accusing him of stalking and sexual harassment.
In her latest court filing, Pisciotta claims West escalated his misconduct by sexually assaulting her after giving her a spiked drink at a high-profile party in 2021.
She alleges that West pressured everyone at the event to drink and, after taking a few sips, she became disoriented and lost control of her body.
The lawsuit details how Pisciotta struggled to recall the events of that night but remembers feeling "less in control of her body and speech." Pisciotta later confronted West, who allegedly confessed to drugging her, laughing when she told him she had no memory of the assault.
Kanye has been the author of his own financial woes in recent times.
His antisemitic remarks and White Lives Matter stunts, the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West's Yeezy brand slashed his net worth by around $1 billion, according to business bible Forbes.
The singer and entrepreneur has now lodged papers with trademark officials in to ringfence the name Villadram - seemingly a nod to the traditional measure of scotch.
His team at his Ox Paha Inc HQ has applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to be allowed sole rights to market the grog using Villadram and the application is being mulled over by attorneys at the government department before the application is made law.
Kanye also wants to flog rappers' favorite drinks cognac and brandy, plus vodka, gin, champers and even cider.
Other drinks in the application include: "Mead, ouzo, port wines, alcoholic punch, rum, sake, sangria, schnapps, sherry, distilled blue agave liquor, vermouth, vodka, wine, wine coolers, wine punches."
Calculations of the rapper's wealth have long been muddled by his own exaggerations, but Forbes eventually declared him a billionaire in 2020.
He's now lost the long-sought title, but is still worth a healthy $407 million, per Forbes, which ranks in the top 3,000 richest people in the world.
And he hopes to be soon toasting new-found success with his alcohol line.
