Liam Payne's Pals 'Want to Hire Private Detective' to Get to Bottom of Final Drug-Crazed Hours of Tragic One Direction Singer's 'Lonely' Life

Pals of tragic Liam Payne are planning to hire a team of hot-shot private investigators to probe his death.

They believe that police in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires will not get to the bottom of how he came to fall from a hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pals are to pool their resources and spend "tens of thousands" of dollars in their search for the truth.

A friend of the star's based in Florida told this masthead: "Liam's death is not just a case of a young man taking too many drugs and too much booze and meeting a tragic end.