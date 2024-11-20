Liam Payne's Pals 'Want to Hire Private Detective' to Get to Bottom of Final Drug-Crazed Hours of Tragic One Direction Singer's 'Lonely' Life
Pals of tragic Liam Payne are planning to hire a team of hot-shot private investigators to probe his death.
They believe that police in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires will not get to the bottom of how he came to fall from a hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pals are to pool their resources and spend "tens of thousands" of dollars in their search for the truth.
A friend of the star's based in Florida told this masthead: "Liam's death is not just a case of a young man taking too many drugs and too much booze and meeting a tragic end.
"He was a very lonely and troubled guy in this final days and that aspect of his life also needs to be probed and explored and how that fed into his eventual demise.
"A group of guys with his best interests at heart are prepared to put their money where their mouths are in an effort to find out exactly what happened to Liam. You are talking tens of thousands of dollars."
His funeral is set to take place in the One Direction singer's hometown of Wolverhampton this week.
But the late singer's pal Roger Nores "will not be attending" the service due to the ongoing police investigation following the 31-year-old's death.
According to one publication, Nores "is not welcome" to the funeral ceremony.
An insider said: "Liam's family wants his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger.
"It's true he and Liam had a bond but he's never been popular when it comes to Liam's wider circle."
The source added: "There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam - others would say he was pushed. Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month.
"Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he's not welcome at this week's service."
Nores was with Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, multiple times during their trip to Argentina.
He was also at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires just minutes before Payne tragically plunged from the third-floor balcony.
Earlier this month, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release that three people are facing charges in connection to Payne's tragic death.
The suspects were not named, but one of the suspects “is the person who accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires.”
That suspect was charged with abandonment of a person followed by death and supply and facilitation of narcotics.
Following the bombshell announcement, Nores denied allegations of abandonment but confirmed he spoke to police.
In a statement, he said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.
"I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since".
He was not named as one of the suspects.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.