'Dying' King Charles' Miserable Final Days: 'Miser Monarch' Fighting to Increase Royal Revenue by Selling Tat in Royal Shop — And Focusing on Revenge Plot Against Prince Andrew
British monarch Charles is worth $2.3bn but that hasn't stopped him from cashing in on the devotion of his subjects and fans by flogging them pieces of honeycomb from his private estate for $20 so they can eat like a king.
And if they want to drink like the sovereign as well, they'll need to part with $316 for a bottle of his favorite whiskey which has been distilled in his honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 'miser' monarch is raking in as much cash as possible as he sets his sights on ousting shamed brother Prince Andrew from his $38m Royal residence for bringing shame on the family over his links to perverted US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
A Royal insider told us: "Charles is a king and a businessman and never turns down an income stream no matter how small. His other prime motivation as he fights cancer is seeing Andrew turfed out of his house near Windsor Castle before he breathes his final breath."
He sells a range of goods from his Highgrove House country bolthole and he also offloads handbags beloved by his later mother the Queen on the Buckingham Palace official shop's website.
Cancer-battling Charles loves to eat the bee product with his breakfast at his Highgrove pile in Gloucestershire.
Buyers are told: "A taste of Royal luxury indulge in the purest essence of nature with our exquisite British honeycomb harvested straight from the hives of Highgrove Royal Estate. Crafted by industrious bees foraging among the finest wildflowers and hedgerows, this honeycomb offers a truly unique and delicious taste experience.
"Sourced with care, our honey is produced in exclusively commissioned, handcrafted, double-walled beehives. These unique masterpieces provide the perfect environment for our bees to thrive and produce the highest-quality honey.
"Perfect for every occasion breakfast delight: Elevate your morning meal with a slice of hot-buttered toast or a pastry topped with our decadent honeycomb."
And connoisseurs can get their hands on one of 400 limited edition bottles of the monarch's whiskey. It is made not in Scotland but in the English region of the Cotswolds.
The King's shop says of the booze: "Introducing the limited-edition Highgrove ’Royal Gardens’ Single Malt Whisky, made in collaboration with the Cotswold Distillery; it is limited to just 400 bottles
."This special edition ‘Royal Gardens’ whisky has been created from a unique vatting of Cotswolds Distillery single malt whiskey made using heritage Plumage Archer barley grown at the Highgrove Estate and aged in premium active ex-red wine and first-fill bourbon casks. Plumage Archer is a barley variety that yields a subtle but unique twist on Cotswolds’ new-make spirit.
"Each bottle of Highgrove Royal Gardens Single Malt Whisky is numbered and packaged beautifully in a gift box showcasing a watercolor of The South Front of Highgrove House, which has been reproduced for the Cotswolds Distillery.
"The Cotswolds Distillery is the first and only full-scale distillery in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. "
We told earlier this month how the Royal Collection shop is now offering bags costing up to $3,400 by the Queen's favorite brand, Launer.
The monarch died two years ago aged 96 and loved the Traviata and Royale bags by the upmarket British firm.
Son Charles, 75, would often gift her bags from the company's collection.
And as well as the Launer bags, purses and wallets, the website is also stocking a commemorative Radley bag for $400.
Style bible Vogue said of the monarch's love affair with the bags, which began in the 80s: "Rarely seen without a Launer London purse hooked on her arm, the Queen treated her handbags like an appendage, permanently in view whatever the occasion."
