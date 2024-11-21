'Dying' King Charles' Miserable Final Days: 'Miser Monarch' Fighting to Increase Royal Revenue by Selling Tat in Royal Shop — And Focusing on Revenge Plot Against Prince Andrew

British monarch Charles is worth $2.3bn but that hasn't stopped him from cashing in on the devotion of his subjects and fans by flogging them pieces of honeycomb from his private estate for $20 so they can eat like a king.

And if they want to drink like the sovereign as well, they'll need to part with $316 for a bottle of his favorite whiskey which has been distilled in his honor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 'miser' monarch is raking in as much cash as possible as he sets his sights on ousting shamed brother Prince Andrew from his $38m Royal residence for bringing shame on the family over his links to perverted US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A Royal insider told us: "Charles is a king and a businessman and never turns down an income stream no matter how small. His other prime motivation as he fights cancer is seeing Andrew turfed out of his house near Windsor Castle before he breathes his final breath."