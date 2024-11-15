King Charles' 76th Birthday Photo 'Doctored' to 'Cover up Agonizing Mouth Sores' as He 'Loses Battle With Cancer'
Cancer-stricken monarch King Charles was wheeled out covered in thick "stage make-up" this week to mask the ravages left by his grueling chemo treatment but it left him looking like a waxwork dummy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that courtiers covered his blotchy and puffy face with cosmetics to tone down his alarming complexion and quell concerns about his ill health.
And in a new picture of the King released as he celebrates his 76th birthday, he appears to have been given the same treatment.
The photograph shows the monarch wearing a smart suit, white shirt and blue pattern tie, with one hand in his pocket as he rests the other on a chair...his face covered in a layer of make-up.
The image was shared on the Royal Family's official X account with a birthday cake emoji and the message: "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today."
And the make-up ruse for the movie for the premiere of Gladiator II has backfired and only served to prompt more speculation about the British sovereign's health.
One respected royal watcher who works for a UK broadsheet newspaper told us: "What on earth were his people thinking? They just troweled on the slap and made him look white and pasty and like he'd just stepped out of a museum of waxworks.
"Sure, they were concerned about the blotchy face and sores around his lips and in his mouth but they swapped that look, which are just the wounds of his chemo, for a deathly white pallor. And his new birthday picture is just the worst. Truly awful."
Eyebrows were raised about his health at the weekend. According to sources close to the royal family, something was wrong with the King during a war-dead event, as he appeared very weak.
An insider claimed: "Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well."
He caused widespread concern surrounding his health due to his alarming appearance during The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The monarch appeared "frail" and "sickly" with mouth blisters as he pushed himself to attend the emotional tribute to fallen British personnel.
- Queen Camilla in New Health Scare: Ailing Monarch, 77, Pulls Out of 'Gladiator II' Premiere Amid Battle With 'Potentially Deadly' Chest Infection
- Cancer-Hit King Charles at Center of Fresh Health Fears After He Lasts Just 10 Minutes at Tribute Lunch — As Indigenous Australian Senator Who Heckled Monarch Posts Beheading Cartoon
- New Royal Health Scare: Queen Camilla, 77, Withdraws From Engagements Due to Chest Infection as Husband King Charles, 75, Battles Cancer
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
They were most concerned by the way the monarch looked during the ceremonial event, particularly his grotesquely red and inflamed, sore lips, a condition that medical experts say can be caused by chemotherapy treatments.
The insider revealed: "His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first.
"Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be."
Body language experts also pointed out how "frail" King Charles looked without Queen Camilla by his side after she felt unwell with a "seasonal chest infection".
One expert told an outlet: "It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk.
"Even when there were things happening on the stage, we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern."
The King was seen applauding with his family before he sat down at the event which honors sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders have told us something was wrong with King Charles during his recent 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa.
The source said: "Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well."
During the trip, Charles reportedly traveled with two personal physicians, one of whom was seen following him with a black medical bag believed to contain some of the king's own blood in case of a medical emergency and a transfusion was needed.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.