The One Where He Had No Friends: Matthew Perry's Sitcom Co-Stars Shunned Visiting His Grave on One-Year Anniversary of His Drugs Death — Despite Gushing Public Tributes

Matthew Perry apparently didn't have any real friends – not a single member of the sitcom's cast bothered to visit the grave of their beloved pal on the solemn first anniversary of his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Though he was beloved by millions of fans worldwide, his gravesite was visited by just 30 of them – and not a single one of his co-stars, each of whom has professed to be shattered by his death, found time in their busy schedules to join them.

"It was depressing," said one observer.

"It was as if Matthew had already been forgotten – only a year after he left us."

The quick-witted entertainer, who publicly struggled for most of his adult life with addictions, sadly died October 28 last year of the "acute effects of ketamine", a powerful aesthetic.