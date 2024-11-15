The One Where He Had No Friends: Matthew Perry's Sitcom Co-Stars Shunned Visiting His Grave on One-Year Anniversary of His Drugs Death — Despite Gushing Public Tributes
Matthew Perry apparently didn't have any real friends – not a single member of the sitcom's cast bothered to visit the grave of their beloved pal on the solemn first anniversary of his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Though he was beloved by millions of fans worldwide, his gravesite was visited by just 30 of them – and not a single one of his co-stars, each of whom has professed to be shattered by his death, found time in their busy schedules to join them.
"It was depressing," said one observer.
"It was as if Matthew had already been forgotten – only a year after he left us."
The quick-witted entertainer, who publicly struggled for most of his adult life with addictions, sadly died October 28 last year of the "acute effects of ketamine", a powerful aesthetic.
The 54-year-old's lifeless body was found floating in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.
But only two of the five remaining Friends castmates even publicly marked Matthew's passing on the tragic anniversary.
Jennifer Aniston, 55, posted photos from the sitcom's set on social media and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was set up after the funnyman's death to help those struggling with addiction.
Courteney Cox, 60, followed with a throwback photo of her and Matthew in happier times.
Said one top Hollywood source: "You would have thought that the guys who worked with him and claimed to be one of the tightest casts in the history of television could have done something together to remember their fallen friend.
"How hard would it have been for them to organize a memorial?
"A couple of pictures online seems a meager effort and may be a window on how close they really were."
The lackluster showing at the star's grave at Forest Lawn cemetery in the famed Hollywood Hills to Perry's solitary – and even secretive – nature during his troubled decades of habitual illicit drug use, an insider said.
The source revealed: "Matthew may have played the kind of person you'd want to be friends with on TV, but the person behind the role was a haunted soul who found it difficult to make substantial connections with other people."
"Toward the end, he'd even move or change his telephone number without telling those close to him."
The actor – who deftly portrayed lovable neurotic Chandler Bing for ten seasons, from 1994 to 2004 is interred at the star-studded Hollywood cemetery in a grim mausoleum that is also the resting place of such Tinseltown luminaries as Lucille Ball, John Ritter, Liberace and Michael Jackson.
A RadarOnline.com reporter spent the one-year anniversary of Perry's passing at Forest Lawn from sunrise till sunset with a handful of fans, who were also saddened no members of Friends' supposedly tight-knit cast showed up.
Meanwhile, Perry's family went on television to discuss the heartbreak of trying to love – and save the doomed addict.
"There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him," said his mom, Suzanne Perry.
"You've got to stop blaming yourself, because it tears you up."
What's more, Matthew's stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, added: "What he taught the world is that no amount of money will cure an addict."
One Hollywood insider offered a sobering assessment of the meager graveside turnout: "He brought smiles and laughter to so many while he was alive but, like the fate of everyone, he now sleeps alone.”
